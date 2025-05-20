HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Anushka's Gown Took 611 Hours To Make

By REDIFF FASHION
May 20, 2025 13:19 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sen/Instagram

Anushka Sen made her Cannes red carpet debut in a mermaid-style gown by Duchess Kumari couture.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sen/Instagram

Sharing the pictures Anushka writes, '611 hours, 34 karigars and months of planning. All the people who put in their heart and soul into this, @brut.india thank you for the opportunity, dream come true.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sen/Instagram

She thanks her stylist, '@stylebykayal my stylist who matched my energy and was willing to create something unique, assisted by the coolest @yashtikaasharmaa.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sen/Instagram

Praising her designer she writes, '@duchess.kumari the designer, all the people who put in hours to design and execute this beautiful piece and something which is a culmination of Indian embroidery with modern silhouette.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sen/Instagram

Check out her golden tall heels.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sen/Instagram

Do you like her look? Vote!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF FASHION
