Anushka's Gown Took 611 Hours To Make

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sen/Instagram

Anushka Sen made her Cannes red carpet debut in a mermaid-style gown by Duchess Kumari couture.

Sharing the pictures Anushka writes, '611 hours, 34 karigars and months of planning. All the people who put in their heart and soul into this, @brut.india thank you for the opportunity, dream come true.'

She thanks her stylist, '@stylebykayal my stylist who matched my energy and was willing to create something unique, assisted by the coolest @yashtikaasharmaa.'

Praising her designer she writes, '@duchess.kumari the designer, all the people who put in hours to design and execute this beautiful piece and something which is a culmination of Indian embroidery with modern silhouette.

Check out her golden tall heels.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff