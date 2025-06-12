Just Who Is Jannat Zubair?

At only 23, Jannat Zubair Rahmani is an actor, singer, influencer and an entrepreneur.

After starring in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Jannat is getting ready for another exciting reality show, The Traitors.

Will Karan Johar get the better of her on the show?

The show premieres on June 12, and Namrata Thakker gives you a closer look at her.

Mumbai girl Jannat started her acting career as a child artist in 2008 with the NDTV Imagine show, Chand Ke Paar Chalo.

In 2010, she played the role of young Kashi in Kashi: Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora. The show made her a household name and Jannat went to win awards as a child artist.

The following year, Ms Zubair made her Bollywood debut by playing cameos in two films, Aagaah: The Warning and the Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Luv Ka The End.

Jannat is a singer too, and in 2019, she released her song Ishq Farzi, which garnered millions of views. She's an entrepreneur as well, and owns a clothing brand which sells hijabs and abayas.

Thanks to her flourishing acting career and fabulous online presence, Jannat bought her own dream house in Mumbai when she was just 21.

Jannat, along with Avneet Kaur, had a chance to 'meet and greet' Tom Cruise when he was promoting his latest film, Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, in London.

And why not? The social media influencer has a huge following of 50 million on Instagram!

On her way to Mecca with her younger brother and actor Ayaan.

Jannat comes from an acting family as her parents are also a part of the profession.

Chilling with her Laughter Chef co-stars Ankita Lokhande, Reem Sheikh and Aly Goni.

In 2022, the talented actress was featured in Forbes India 30 under 30 list.

Let's see how she holds up against Karan Johar and 19 other celeb contestants in The Traitors.

