Komal, Nora, Malavika Ace This Trend

Feathers are one of those trends that can instantly elevate a look or go completely wrong.

Often labelled as too gimmicky or costume-y, they’ve had a bit of a bad rep. But when done right, feathers can add softness, movement and just the right amount of drama.

It’s all about balance, placement, knowing when to go subtle and when to go all out...

Komal Pandey

IMAGE: A white silk sari with a feathered pallu, feathered borders and hints on the blouse sounds like a lot but the clean colour palette keeps it elegant without allowing it to become overwhelming. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

Nora Fatehi

IMAGE: A baby pink sari paired with a deep-necked blouse covered in feathers feels feminine and light. The pastel tone keeps the drama looking dreamy instead of loud. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Oscars 2026, Priyanka chose a strapless white gown with feathers placed along the slit. Minimal placement, maximum impact! Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram IMAGE: For, Priyanka chose a strapless white gown with feathers placed along the slit. Minimal placement, maximum impact!

Malavika Mohanan

halter dress paired with a feather boa gives you the option of adding or removing the element whenever you want. Fashion, but flexible. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram IMAGE: An ivorypaired with a feather boa gives you the option of adding or removing the element whenever you want. Fashion, but flexible.

Tara Sutaria

IMAGE: A metallic gold bodycon gown gets an upgrade with white feathers on the hem. It adds texture and that soft, floaty finish, making it look like a mermaid-y dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor