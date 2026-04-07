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Komal, Nora, Malavika Ace This Trend

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

Last updated on: April 07, 2026 09:15 IST

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Feathers are one of those trends that can instantly elevate a look or go completely wrong.

Often labelled as too gimmicky or costume-y, they’ve had a bit of a bad rep. But when done right, feathers can add softness, movement and just the right amount of drama.

It’s all about balance, placement, knowing when to go subtle and when to go all out...

Komal Pandey 

Komal Pandey Feathers

IMAGE: A white silk sari with a feathered pallu, feathered borders and hints on the blouse sounds like a lot but the clean colour palette keeps it elegant without allowing it to become overwhelming. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

 

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi Feathers

IMAGE: A baby pink sari paired with a deep-necked blouse covered in feathers feels feminine and light. The pastel tone keeps the drama looking dreamy instead of loud. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Feathers

IMAGE: For Oscars 2026, Priyanka chose a strapless white gown with feathers placed along the slit. Minimal placement, maximum impact! Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

 

Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan Feathers

IMAGE: An ivory halter dress paired with a feather boa gives you the option of adding or removing the element whenever you want. Fashion, but flexible. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

 

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria Feathers

IMAGE: A metallic gold bodycon gown gets an upgrade with white feathers on the hem. It adds texture and that soft, floaty finish, making it look like a mermaid-y dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

 

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor Feathers

IMAGE: A mini white dress made entirely of feathers sounds like too much but the structured silhouette and shiny stone belt keep it looking sharp, not silly. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH / Rediff.com

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