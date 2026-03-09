Avneet, Jiya, Rashmika Love Being Nerdy

Geek is the new chic! From oversized glasses to plaid shirts and sweater vests, the nerd aesthetic is officially having its fashion moment.

Think bookish charm mixed with polished style and outfits that look like they belong in a library but also on a runway.

These celebs prove that channelling your inner academic persona can be seriously stylish.

Cardigans

IMAGE: Jiya keeps it cute and cozy in a red buttoned cardigan embroidered with cute doggos, paired with dark-wash denims. It’s the kind of wholesome, study-date look that screams soft nerd energy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jiya Shankar/Instagram

Oversized Glasses

IMAGE: Rashmika proves that nerd chic can be super minimal too. Sporting oversized black spectacles, a fresh no-makeup face and just a swipe of gloss, she gives last bencher vibes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Corny Tees

IMAGE: Ananya goes full-on bookworm mode in vintage spectacles and an oversized leather jacket layered over a tee with the cheeky quote ‘Show me your books'. Safe to say, this nerd definitely reads. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Plaid Shirts

IMAGE: Nitibha taps into classic academia with a cropped blue-and-white plaid shirt styled with white shorts and a sleek black belt. It’s preppy, playful and totally campus-ready. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitibha Kaul/Instagram

Collared Shirts

IMAGE: Avneet turns nerd style bold in a checked red shirt with a crisp collar that she knots into a cropped top. Paired with high-waist red pants, a red lip and a high ponytail, she makes geek look glam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Sweater vests

IMAGE: Deepika masters the polished professor vibe in a crisp white shirt layered under a beige sweater vest that she wears with matching trousers. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Loafers