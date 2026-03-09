HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Avneet, Jiya, Rashmika Love Being Nerdy

Avneet, Jiya, Rashmika Love Being Nerdy

By RISHIKA SHAH
March 09, 2026
March 09, 2026 10:55 IST

Geek is the new chic! From oversized glasses to plaid shirts and sweater vests, the nerd aesthetic is officially having its fashion moment.

Think bookish charm mixed with polished style and outfits that look like they belong in a library but also on a runway.

These celebs prove that channelling your inner academic persona can be seriously stylish. 

Cardigans

Jiya Shankar

IMAGE: Jiya keeps it cute and cozy in a red buttoned cardigan embroidered with cute doggos, paired with dark-wash denims. It’s the kind of wholesome, study-date look that screams soft nerd energy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jiya Shankar/Instagram

 

Oversized Glasses

Rashmika Mandanna

IMAGE: Rashmika proves that nerd chic can be super minimal too. Sporting oversized black spectacles, a fresh no-makeup face and just a swipe of gloss, she gives last bencher vibes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

 

Corny Tees

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya goes full-on bookworm mode in vintage spectacles and an oversized leather jacket layered over a tee with the cheeky quote ‘Show me your books'. Safe to say, this nerd definitely reads. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

Plaid Shirts

Nitibha Kaul

IMAGE: Nitibha taps into classic academia with a cropped blue-and-white plaid shirt styled with white shorts and a sleek black belt. It’s preppy, playful and totally campus-ready. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitibha Kaul/Instagram

 

Collared Shirts

Avneet Kaur

IMAGE: Avneet turns nerd style bold in a checked red shirt with a crisp collar that she knots into a cropped top. Paired with high-waist red pants, a red lip and a high ponytail, she makes geek look glam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

 

Sweater vests

Deepika Padukone

IMAGE: Deepika masters the polished professor vibe in a crisp white shirt layered under a beige sweater vest that she wears with matching trousers. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

Loafers

Sonam Kapoor

IMAGE: Trust Sonam to give nerd chic a fashion-forward twist. She wears a rusty orange dress cinched with a chunky belt and finishes the look with glossy brown loafers, giving the ultimate stylish scholar moment. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH
