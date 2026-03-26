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The One Fashion Trend You Don't Want To Miss Out On!

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 26, 2026 12:30 IST

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If there’s one print that refused to stay quiet this season at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, it was checks.

From oversized trench coats on the runway to thrifted fits off it, the classic pattern got a fresh update with layering, mixing and totally unexpected pairings.

Whether it was high fashion or street style, checks were everywhere… and it seems like this time they’re here to stay for a long, long time. 

Paris Meets Desi

Checks At LFW

IMAGE: Miss Diva Content Creator 2025, Monica D'Souza, turned heads in an Abraham & Thakore sari dress featuring checks. A one-piece wonder that seamlessly blended Parisian chic with Indian roots. Photograph: Rishika Shah/Rediff

 

Checkmate!

Checks At LFW

IMAGE: Ashleen, a WSGN (Worth Global Style Network) strategist, went all in with a chequered dress worn with denims, topped with a chequered scarf tied at the waist. Her entire look was thrifted and cost under Rs 3,000! Proof the great style doesn’t need a luxury price tag. Photograph: Rishika Shah/Rediff

 

Euro Summer

Checks At LFW

IMAGE: Inspired by her travels, Lakshyaa, who works at First Look magazine, paired a chequered skirt with a strapless white top as, in her words, she was "feeling like a limoncello” that morning. Easy, breezy, and very Pinterest-y. Photograph: Rishika Shah/Rediff

 

pero’s Pyjama Party

Checks At LFW

IMAGE: pero’s ‘out of office’ collection leaned heavily into checks with baggy pants and oversized trench coats that made off-duty look seriously cool. Photograph: Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

Dress Over Pants? Yes, Please

Checks At LFW

IMAGE: Kubbra Sait showed up in a chequered plaid slip dress with a front slit, layered over trousers. Is wearing a dress over pants officially a thing now? Photograph: Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

Checks Go On Vacay

Checks At LFW

IMAGE: Bright, breezy and made for a getaway, Anjali Patel Mehta’s Verandah featured a stunning red satin silk chequered dress that might make you want to take a resort vacation right away! Photograph: Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

The Khadi Edit

Checks At LFW

IMAGE: Checks found their way into the fashion week’s Khadi edit as well. From saris to tunics, pants and shrugs, the traditional fabric was updated with a modern vibe. Photograph: Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

Matchy-Matchy, But Cool

Checks At LFW

IMAGE: Walking for NIF Global, Radhikka Madan sported a boxy chequered cropped shirt with a crisp collar paired with a matching chequered clutch. Coordinated, but far from boring. Photograph: Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH / Rediff.com

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