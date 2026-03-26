The One Fashion Trend You Don't Want To Miss Out On!

If there’s one print that refused to stay quiet this season at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, it was checks.

From oversized trench coats on the runway to thrifted fits off it, the classic pattern got a fresh update with layering, mixing and totally unexpected pairings.

Whether it was high fashion or street style, checks were everywhere… and it seems like this time they’re here to stay for a long, long time.

Paris Meets Desi

IMAGE: Miss Diva Content Creator 2025, Monica D'Souza, turned heads in an Abraham & Thakore sari dress featuring checks. A one-piece wonder that seamlessly blended Parisian chic with Indian roots. Photograph: Rishika Shah/Rediff

Checkmate!

IMAGE: Ashleen, a WSGN (Worth Global Style Network) strategist, went all in with a chequered dress worn with denims, topped with a chequered scarf tied at the waist. Her entire look was thrifted and cost under Rs 3,000! Proof the great style doesn’t need a luxury price tag. Photograph: Rishika Shah/Rediff

Euro Summer

IMAGE: Inspired by her travels, Lakshyaa, who works at First Look magazine, paired a chequered skirt with a strapless white top as, in her words, she was "feeling like a limoncello” that morning. Easy, breezy, and very Pinterest-y. Photograph: Rishika Shah/Rediff

pero’s Pyjama Party

Photograph: Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram IMAGE: pero ’s ‘out of office’ collection leaned heavily into checks with baggy pants and oversized trench coats that made off-duty look seriously cool.

Dress Over Pants? Yes, Please

IMAGE: Kubbra Sait showed up in a chequered plaid slip dress with a front slit, layered over trousers. Is wearing a dress over pants officially a thing now? Photograph: Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Checks Go On Vacay

Photograph: Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram IMAGE: Bright, breezy and made for a getaway, Anjali Patel Mehta’s Verandah featured a stunning red satin silk chequered dress that might make you want to take a resort vacation right away!

The Khadi Edit

IMAGE: Checks found their way into the fashion week’s Khadi edit as well. From saris to tunics, pants and shrugs, the traditional fabric was updated with a modern vibe. Photograph: Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Matchy-Matchy, But Cool