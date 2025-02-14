When Shakira Wore Anamika Khanna And...

Indian fashion seems to be the flavour of the season as international celebs turn to Indian designers to add a tadka of desi glam to their wardrobes.
Take a look.
IMAGE: Elizabeth Hurley was recently spotted in Mumbai, in a graceful rose-printed sari from the late Designer Rohit Bal
's collection.
Their collaboration goes way back in time to when Bal had created outfits for Elizabeth and Arun Nayar's grand wedding. Photograph: Kind courtesy Elizabeth Hurley/Instagram
IMAGE: Shakira shimmies during her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour 2025, dripping in a fabulous red custom outfit by Anamika Khanna. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anamika Khanna/Instagram
IMAGE: Megan Thee Stallion brought the heat to Paris Fashion Week
, sashaying in a futuristic chakra-inspired look
designed by Gaurav Gupta. Photograph: Kind courtesy Maison Bose/Instagram
IMAGE: Queen Latifah turned the red carpet into a runway at the 67th Grammy Awards in an extravagant Rahul Mishra outfit from his breathtaking The Pale Blue Dot collection. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Mishra/Instagram
IMAGE: Kate Hudson chose signature Sabyasachi earrings to complement her black dress for the Critics Choice awards. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kate Hudson/Instagram
