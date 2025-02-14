HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » When Shakira Wore Anamika Khanna And...

When Shakira Wore Anamika Khanna And...

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 14, 2025 14:15 IST

x

Indian fashion seems to be the flavour of the season as international celebs turn to Indian designers to add a tadka of desi glam to their wardrobes.

Take a look.

Elizabeth Hurley

IMAGE: Elizabeth Hurley was recently spotted in Mumbai, in a graceful rose-printed sari from the late Designer Rohit Bal's collection.
Their collaboration goes way back in time to when Bal had created outfits for Elizabeth and Arun Nayar's grand wedding. Photograph: Kind courtesy Elizabeth Hurley/Instagram

 

Shakira

IMAGE: Shakira shimmies during her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour 2025, dripping in a fabulous red custom outfit by Anamika Khanna. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anamika Khanna/Instagram

 

Megan Thee Stallion

IMAGE: Megan Thee Stallion brought the heat to Paris Fashion Week, sashaying in a futuristic chakra-inspired look designed by Gaurav Gupta. Photograph: Kind courtesy Maison Bose/Instagram

 

Queen Latifah

IMAGE: Queen Latifah turned the red carpet into a runway at the 67th Grammy Awards in an extravagant Rahul Mishra outfit from his breathtaking The Pale Blue Dot collection. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Mishra/Instagram

 

Kate Hudson

IMAGE: Kate Hudson chose signature Sabyasachi earrings to complement her black dress for the Critics Choice awards. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kate Hudson/Instagram

 

Shakira

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Sukriti, Shanaya, Tejasswi's Y2K Magic
Sukriti, Shanaya, Tejasswi's Y2K Magic
2024's Stunning Brides: Aditi, Surbhi, Aaliyah...
2024's Stunning Brides: Aditi, Surbhi, Aaliyah...
Will Ethereal Eisha Rule Bigg Boss?
Will Ethereal Eisha Rule Bigg Boss?
Sukriti, Mouni Look Amazing In The Colour Of 2025
Sukriti, Mouni Look Amazing In The Colour Of 2025

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Little Red Hearts: 45-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

10 Best Love Stories

webstory image 3

9 Aphrodisiac Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

VIDEOS

After concluding France-US visit, PM Modi emplanes for India3:02

After concluding France-US visit, PM Modi emplanes for India

Watch: President Trump 'pulls chair' for PM Modi at White House0:32

Watch: President Trump 'pulls chair' for PM Modi at White...

Trump announces Rana's extradition in presser with Modi0:26

Trump announces Rana's extradition in presser with Modi

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD