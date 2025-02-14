When Shakira Wore Anamika Khanna And...

Indian fashion seems to be the flavour of the season as international celebs turn to Indian designers to add a tadka of desi glam to their wardrobes.

Take a look.



Elizabeth Hurley was recently spotted in Mumbai, in a graceful rose-printed sari from the late Designer Rohit Bal's collection. Their collaboration goes way back in time to when Bal had created outfits for Elizabeth and Arun Nayar's grand wedding.

IMAGE: Shakira shimmies during her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour 2025, dripping in a fabulous red custom outfit by Anamika Khanna. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anamika Khanna/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion brought the heat to Paris Fashion Week, sashaying in a futuristic chakra-inspired look designed by Gaurav Gupta.

IMAGE: Queen Latifah turned the red carpet into a runway at the 67th Grammy Awards in an extravagant Rahul Mishra outfit from his breathtaking The Pale Blue Dot collection. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Mishra/Instagram

IMAGE: Kate Hudson chose signature Sabyasachi earrings to complement her black dress for the Critics Choice awards. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kate Hudson/Instagram

