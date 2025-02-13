HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Wow! Akanksha Sharma Is Just...

Last updated on: February 14, 2025 09:55 IST

Akanksha Sharma can shift from sultry to girl-next-door in a jiffy. 

Whether she's sporting a flowing gown, a chic pantsuit or a traditional Indian ensemble, she carries herself with confidence and grace.

This year is undoubtedly a breakthrough for Akanksha who is looking forward to her Bollywood debut with Tera Yaar Hoon Main. Her Telugu romantic drama, Laila, released on February 14.

Akanksha Sharma

IMAGE: Akanksha Sharma's smokey eyes, glossy lips and fierce emerald vibes make even the mirror blush. All photographs: Kind courtesy Akanksha Sharma/Instagram

 

Akanksha Sharma

IMAGE: The cosy hoodie and glitter eye makeup create a face card that's ready to slay.

 

Akanksha Sharma

IMAGE: She looks resplendent in a pink and white lehenga that’s got gajra goals and kundan bling.

 

Akanksha Sharma

IMAGE: Glowing in a chic white and pink kurta, she's cuteness redefined.

 

Akanksha Sharma

IMAGE: In an asymmetrical black gown, dripping in diamonds and emeralds, she creates an absolutely va-va-voom look!

 

Akanksha Sharma

IMAGE: Silver bangles with a pink kurta? Yes, please!

 

Akanksha Sharma

IMAGE: This yellow kurti with palazzos and white mojris is styled to a T.

 

Akanksha Sharma

IMAGE: Her slinky red gown with peek-a-boo details sets hearts racing!

 

Akanksha Sharma

IMAGE: Timeless white coords paired with a fabulous emerald... Akanksha knows how to bring on the sartorial game.

Akanksha Sharma

