Wow! Akanksha Sharma Is Just...

Akanksha Sharma can shift from sultry to girl-next-door in a jiffy.

Whether she's sporting a flowing gown, a chic pantsuit or a traditional Indian ensemble, she carries herself with confidence and grace.

This year is undoubtedly a breakthrough for Akanksha who is looking forward to her Bollywood debut with Tera Yaar Hoon Main. Her Telugu romantic drama, Laila, released on February 14.

IMAGE: Akanksha Sharma's smokey eyes, glossy lips and fierce emerald vibes make even the mirror blush. All photographs: Kind courtesy Akanksha Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: The cosy hoodie and glitter eye makeup create a face card that's ready to slay.

IMAGE: She looks resplendent in a pink and white lehenga that’s got gajra goals and kundan bling.

IMAGE: Glowing in a chic white and pink kurta, she's cuteness redefined.

IMAGE: In an asymmetrical black gown, dripping in diamonds and emeralds, she creates an absolutely va-va-voom look!

IMAGE: Silver bangles with a pink kurta? Yes, please!

IMAGE: This yellow kurti with palazzos and white mojris is styled to a T.

IMAGE: Her slinky red gown with peek-a-boo details sets hearts racing!

IMAGE: Timeless white coords paired with a fabulous emerald... Akanksha knows how to bring on the sartorial game.

