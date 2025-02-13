Wow! Akanksha Sharma Is Just...

Akanksha Sharma can shift from sultry to girl-next-door in a jiffy.
Whether she's sporting a flowing gown, a chic pantsuit or a traditional Indian ensemble, she carries herself with confidence and grace.
This year is undoubtedly a breakthrough for Akanksha who is looking forward to her Bollywood debut with Tera Yaar Hoon Main. Her Telugu romantic drama, Laila, released on February 14.
IMAGE: Akanksha Sharma's smokey eyes, glossy lips and fierce emerald vibes make even the mirror blush. All photographs: Kind courtesy Akanksha Sharma/Instagram
IMAGE: The cosy hoodie and glitter eye makeup create a face card that's ready to slay.
IMAGE: She looks resplendent in a pink and white lehenga that’s got gajra goals and kundan bling.
IMAGE: Glowing in a chic white and pink kurta, she's cuteness redefined.
IMAGE: In an asymmetrical black gown, dripping in diamonds and emeralds, she creates an absolutely va-va-voom look!
IMAGE: Silver bangles with a pink kurta? Yes, please!
IMAGE: This yellow kurti with palazzos and white mojris is styled to a T.
IMAGE: Her slinky red gown with peek-a-boo details sets hearts racing!
IMAGE: Timeless white coords paired with a fabulous emerald... Akanksha knows how to bring on the sartorial game.
