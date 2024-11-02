Rohit Bal, India's czar of high fashion, dies at 63

Designer Rohit Bal, a pioneer who helped put Indian fashion on the global map and dressed celebrities at home, Hollywood and elsewhere, died on Friday night at a south Delhi hospital following a heart attack. He was 63.

IMAGE: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday with fashion designer Rohit Bal during the finale of the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, at The Imperial, New Delhi, October 13, 2024. This was the designer's last public appearance. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

The celebrated designer, Gudda to his friends, who stitched together flamboyance, elegance and talent in his work and in his persona too, made his last public appearance just last month. He fought ill-health to make a grand return to the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024 grand finale.

Bal looked frail as he presented his collection ’Kaaynaat: A Bloom In The Universe' at Delhi's Imperial Hotel, leaving many in the crowd emotional and a little teary. It looked like original star of Indian fashion was saying his final sayonara to fashion in elegance and style. Actor Ananya Pandey was show-stopper for the event and presented a rose to the designer at the end of the show.

That was on October 13.

Soon after, Bal was admitted to Aashlok Hospital in Safdarjung Enclave. He was being treated by Dr Alok Chopra, Fashion Development Council of India (FDCI) president Sunil Sethi said.

"He had a cardiac arrest... heart failure. Rohit was a legend, we are completely shaken right now. We are trying to work out details for the cremation tomorrow," he told PTI.

Doctors tried their best for two hours to revive him, a heartbroken Sethi added.

In December last year, Bal had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Gurugram for cardiac issues.

Bal's death marks the proverbial end of an era. He leaves behind a formidable legacy, carving a niche for himself with his distinctive and innovative designs that seamlessly blend traditional aesthetics with contemporary flair.

Bal dressed Hollywood names such as Uma Thurman, Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell during his career of more than three decades. In India, his designs were worn by Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal and others.

FDCI's official Instagram paid tribute to Bal, one of the founding members of the organisation.

"Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal's work redefined Indian fashion and inspired generations... His legacy of artistry, and innovation along with forward thinking will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace GUDDA", read the post.

Once dubbed ’India's Master of fabric and fantasy’ by Time magazine, Bal always carried a bit of his home Kashmir in his soul and his designs often reflected that beauty through motifs such as roses and lotuses.

"I always stuck to who I am and never did what everybody else was doing. I have a very strong and focused design philosophy and I adhere to that. I believe anything you do from your heart and soul will always stay relevant. I am comfortable in being classic, elegant and timeless and it has contributed a lot to my brand and career as a designer," Bal told PTI in 2019.

The designer's death sent shockwaves among his well-wishers and friends. Businessman Guatam Singhania said he was heartbroken to say goodbye to an “incredible friend”.

”You brought so much light, laughter, and kindness into the lives of everyone around you. I'm grateful for every moment we shared, every laugh, every conversation. You'll be missed beyond words, but your spirit will live on in all of us. Rest peacefully, my friend. #RohitBal #GoneButNeverForgotten #InLovingMemory,” he posted on X.

Actor Sonam Kapoor wrote on her Instagram Stories that she had known him and worn his creations many a time. "Dear Gudda, I hear about your passing on my way to celebrate Diwali in your gorgeous creation that you generously lent to me for the second time -- I hope you are at peace. Always your biggest fan (sic)."

Kareena Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra were among those who expressed their shock.

Filmmaker Onir also expressed his shock at Bal's death.

”Made his grand exit at the LFW a few days back. Huge loss for the fashion industry and his friends .What a flamboyant life & body of work. No one can bring to extravaganza that unique elegance & beauty that he gifted fashion,” the filmmaker posted on X.

Singer Shibani Kashyap said in Bal's death, the fashion world had lost ”a true icon, a visionary” whose designs defied time and set new standards of elegance. “You will be deeply missed, but your spirit and the beauty you created will live on forever,” he added.

Born in 1961 in Srinagar, Bal graduated from St Stephen's College with a degree in History. He initially worked with his brother's export company before launching his own line in 1990, focusing on traditional designer menswear.

“The Valley offers so much inspiration and I have always picked up something from the flora which is very exclusive to Kashmir. There are so many beautiful landscapes and mountains. But a lot depends on the medium you are expressing your feelings through.

”If I were a painter, I would have focused on the streams and waterfalls, probably. But I believe as a designer, flowers compliment my work the best,” Bal said on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/ Resort 2019.

Bal also collaborated with the Khadi Gram Udyog to bring handloom textiles into high fashion.