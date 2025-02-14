HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Zaara, Suhana, Anushka Create Sparkly V-Day Magic!

By SHRISTI SAHOO
February 14, 2025 08:25 IST

Valentine's Day calls for a touch of sparkle.

Shimmering outfits not only catch the eye but also boost your confidence. Whether it's a dazzling necklace, a shiny clutch or a pair of glittering shoes, the right accessory can elevate your look and make you feel ready for anything.

This Valentine's Day, celebrate love with a touch of glam.

Suhana Khan

IMAGE: Sequinned coords and soft matte makeup can create a chic date night look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

 

Zaara Yesmin

IMAGE: Iridescent mermaid-core manicure and glossy makeup will maximise your glam quotient. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaara Yesmin/Instagram

 

Avneet Kaur

IMAGE: Girly girls can take cues from Avneet Kaur's peachy pink corset top, worn with a heart pendant and lustrous latex pants. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: All the pretty girls go all out with diamantes. Why should you hold back on Valentine's Day? Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

 

Saiee M Manjrekar

IMAGE: Play up your best features with chiselled bronze makeup and a nice discoball-esque outfit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiee M Manjrekar/Instagram

 

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

IMAGE: Spell F-U-N with glossy locks, dewy makeup and a bling-bling ensemble. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chahar Choudhary/Instagram

 

Anushka Sen

IMAGE: Anushka Sen is ready to paint the town red with her cute red tube dress. But the focal point is her sparkly accessories. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sen/Instagram

 

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: A simple satin dress that showcases a statement gemstone is perfect for girls who love old-world romance. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

Sharvari

IMAGE: Sharvari's play with sequins is tasteful and the pink touches are perfect for Valentine's Day. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

 

Hansika Motwani

IMAGE: Clubbing on Valentine's Day? This mirrored dress will definitely catch the lights. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

Zaara Yesmin

SHRISTI SAHOO
