Sonam, Shanaya, Rhea Woo Paris

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 30, 2025 16:46 IST

India is once again making its presence felt at the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Designer Rahul Mishra presented The Pale Blue Dot -- a collection inspired by Carl Sagan and personal loss, reminding everyone of our planet's fragility and significance.

Designer Gaurav Gupta followed with Across The Fire, celebrating love and healing through vibrant designs that embraced Life's scars.

The Kapoor sisters -- Sonam, Rhea and Shanaya -- were guests at the invite-only prestigious shows, cheering the talented designers.

Rhea Kapoor

IMAGE: Rhea Kapoor dressed in a Rahul Mishra creation for his futuristic haute couture show, The Pale Blue Dot. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

 

Megan Thee Stallion

IMAGE: Pop diva Megan Thee Stallion lights up Gaurav Gupta's show in a jaw-dropping Chakric drape chain gown inspired by the philosophy of chakras. Photograph: Kind courtesy Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

 

Megan Thee Stallion

IMAGE: Megan opts for a reverse nail manicure. Netizens are calling her look Naagin-core. Photograph: Kind courtesy Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

 

Sonam A Kapoor

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor brings on the heat by layering trends through crochet and rose applique, topped off with statement rings and a statement watch for the Elie Saab show. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram 

 

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor gets ready for Amiri's fashion show with a touch of glossy lips. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

Sonam A Kapoor

IMAGE: Sonam looks fur-tastic and fabulous as she wears Paris' fave colour, black, for the Dior show. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

 

Sonam A Kapoor

