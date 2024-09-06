News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » When It Comes To Fashion, Lisa Is...

When It Comes To Fashion, Lisa Is...

By REDIFF STYLE
September 06, 2024 08:40 IST
Musician and actor Lisa Mishra, who makes her debut in the Ananya Panday starrer Call Me Bae, keeps herself up to date on all things fashion.

When it comes to vacay inspiration, she can definitely be your go-to person.

With a sophisticated off-duty style, she likes having fun with her sartorial choices.

IMAGE: Lisa adds joy to her crisp white shirt with that pretty smile. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Lisa Mishra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: When surrounded by all that gorgeous greenery, what other colour can you choose to wear?

 

IMAGE: Eye-catching animal prints are clearly making a comeback. 

 

IMAGE: If you thought black was boring, see what a pop of red can do...

 

IMAGE: Did you think flared pants and oversized shirts could look so great?

 

IMAGE: So many faces but there is just one you are looking at. 

REDIFF STYLE
