Harsh Goenka's 12 Tips For Spreading Workplace Cheer

In today's fast-paced corporate environment, fostering a culture of kindness can significantly enhance workplace morale and productivity.

Harsh Goenka, chairman, RPG Enterprises, took to LinkedIn to list 12, easily do-able, simple acts of kindness that can bring cheer to your workplace and create a more collaborative, supportive and positive work atmosphere.

1. Offer to grab a coffee for a busy colleague

When you notice a teammate engrossed in work, offering to fetch them a coffee can be a thoughtful gesture.

This small act not only provides them with a much-needed break but also demonstrates your attentiveness and support.

Such gestures can strengthen team bonds and encourage a culture of mutual care.

2. Compliment co-workers on their contributions

Acknowledging the efforts and achievements of your colleagues fosters a positive work environment.

Whether it's commending their input in a project or appreciating their dedication, sincere compliments can boost morale and motivation.

3. Praise ideas during meetings

Publicly recognising a colleague's idea during meetings not only validates their contribution but also encourages open communication and innovation.

It creates an atmosphere where employees feel valued and are more likely to share their insights.

4. Invite new co-workers for lunch or coffee

Welcoming new team members by inviting them for a meal or coffee helps them integrate smoothly into the organisation.

It provides an opportunity to build relationships and makes newcomers feel at home and appreciated.

5. Highlight a colleague's expertise publicly

Sharing and celebrating a co-worker's skills or accomplishments in public forums, such as team meetings or company newsletters, can enhance their confidence and establish a culture of recognition within the organisation.

6. Thank your seniors for their support

Expressing gratitude towards your managers for their guidance and support can strengthen your professional relationship.

It acknowledges their role in your development and fosters mutual respect.

7. Check in on a stressed co-worker

Noticing and addressing a colleague's stress can make a significant difference to their well-being.

Offering a listening ear or assistance shows empathy and can help alleviate their burden, promoting a supportive work environment.

8. Bring a small treat for the team

Occasionally, bringing in snacks or treats for your team can boost morale and encourage camaraderie.

It's a simple way to show appreciation and foster a sense of community.

9. Write a quick LinkedIn recommendation

Taking the time to write a positive recommendation for a colleague on LinkedIn can aid their professional growth and demonstrate your support for their career advancement.

10. Share useful resources with the team

Distributing articles, tools or information that could benefit your team enhances collective knowledge and shows your commitment to the group's success.

11. Send a 'Thank You' email to a helpful colleague

Acknowledging a co-worker's assistance through a thoughtful email reinforces positive behaviour and encourages a culture of gratitude within the workplace.

12. Greet everyone with a smile

A simple smile can set a positive tone for interactions and contribute to a friendly and welcoming work environment.

It's an effortless way to convey kindness and approachability.

Implementing these straightforward yet impactful actions can transform workplace dynamics, leading to increased employee satisfaction and productivity.

As Harsh Goenka illustrates, fostering kindness doesn't require grand gestures; even the smallest acts can create a ripple effect, cultivating a more harmonious and effective work environment.​