Meet Uorfi Javed's Cute Sister Dolly

Dolly Javed aka Mantsha Aslam, the youngest sister of Uorfi, is forging her own charming fashion path in wonderfully feminine but daring styles. Demure at times, but mostly flirty, this foxy lady, who hails from Lucknow, is the cutest of the Javed sisters.

One of the most loved characters of Follow Kar Lo Yaar, her role in the Amazon Prime drama series is very relatable. So is her wardrobe...

IMAGE: Eid ka chand dikha September mein! In a pale, bewitching hue of greeny-yellow, Dolly has a lovely festive air about her.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Dolly Javed/Instagram

IMAGE: Have you seen a cuter teeny-weeny dress?

The faux fur stole is a sweet little addition.

IMAGE: The chocolatey silhouette: A fantastic mess of brown that somehow works.

IMAGE: We got the memo.

IMAGE: Understated, yet on trend, she wraps herself up in subdued graphic prints.

IMAGE: Dolly shows her support for oversized, flared, unbuttoned denim pants. Like, like, like.

IMAGE: The pink latex outfit looks like it has been sprayed on.

And the heart cut-out -- Humarein dil cheen liya!

IMAGE: I can (wear) flowers, write my name in the sand… I can take myself dancing, and I can hold my own hand, yeah, I can love me better than you can.

Or maybe we love her more?