News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Meet Uorfi Javed's Cute Sister Dolly

Meet Uorfi Javed's Cute Sister Dolly

By REDIFF STYLE
September 04, 2024 10:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dolly Javed aka Mantsha Aslam, the youngest sister of Uorfi, is forging her own charming fashion path in wonderfully feminine but daring styles. Demure at times, but mostly flirty, this foxy lady, who hails from Lucknow, is the cutest of the Javed sisters.

One of the most loved characters of Follow Kar Lo Yaar, her role in the Amazon Prime drama series is very relatable. So is her wardrobe...  

IMAGE: Eid ka chand dikha September mein! In a pale, bewitching hue of greeny-yellow, Dolly has a lovely festive air about her. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Dolly Javed/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Have you seen a cuter teeny-weeny dress?
The faux fur stole is a sweet little addition. 

 

IMAGE: The chocolatey silhouette: A fantastic mess of brown that somehow works. 

 

IMAGE: We got the memo. 

 

IMAGE: Understated, yet on trend, she wraps herself up in subdued graphic prints. 

 

IMAGE: Dolly shows her support for oversized, flared, unbuttoned denim pants. Like, like, like.

 

IMAGE: The pink latex outfit looks like it has been sprayed on. 
And the heart cut-out -- Humarein dil cheen liya!

 

IMAGE: I can (wear) flowers, write my name in the sand… I can take myself dancing, and I can hold my own hand, yeah, I can love me better than you can.
Or maybe we love her more?

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Sharvari, Shraddha, Aahana Are Festive Ready
Sharvari, Shraddha, Aahana Are Festive Ready
Stunning Sanya, Draped In Gold
Stunning Sanya, Draped In Gold
Darshana's Best Accessory Is...
Darshana's Best Accessory Is...
Tracking non-food retail inflation trends in India
Tracking non-food retail inflation trends in India
Will Kareena Solve Buckingham Murders?
Will Kareena Solve Buckingham Murders?
Woman killed by speeding SUV in Mumbai, driver arrested
Woman killed by speeding SUV in Mumbai, driver arrested
'BJP Won't Win Even 10 Seats In J&K'
'BJP Won't Win Even 10 Seats In J&K'

More like this

Isn't Malavika Mohanan Bewitching?

Isn't Malavika Mohanan Bewitching?

Ananya Is A Real Style Babe

Ananya Is A Real Style Babe

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances