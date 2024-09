The supercute Ananya Panday is a fan of dresses.

It could be sparkly ones that let her shine at every party or fitted ones that flaunt her curves.

Call Me Bae's leading lady is dreamy in red and knows how to slay all day.

IMAGE: Roses are red, but Ananya is a fan of the timeless, versatile black.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: This Tinker Bell glows in green.

IMAGE: The actor will knock your socks off in red.

IMAGE: She chooses grey for a girl's night out and adds a splash of colour with the maroon bag.

IMAGE: An oversized blazer in checks is her companion for a working day that promises to be long.