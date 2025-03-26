'My Wife Has Anger Issues. Pls Help'

'What she could be missing is the emotional connection with you especially when you work seven days a week,' says rediffGURU Anu Krishna while counselling a married man struggling with his wife's anger issues.

Does your partner lose their cool too often?

Does it upset you when the person you are married to resorts to frequent outbursts and has mood swings?

While it's normal for couples to argue and disagree over something, how much is too much to handle?

Sometimes, 'what could be missing is the emotional connection,' says rediffGURU Anu Krishna, while counselling a married man struggling with his wife's anger issues.

Do check out Anu's advice on how to deal with anger issues in a relationship:

Hi. I'm 45 years old, married for 16 years with two kids. In short, my wife has anger issues.

She gets annoyed if anything happens against her wish.

No one in the family can talk to her. She doesn't want to listen anyone's advice or opinion.

I work seven days a week to financially support my family. I also help her in kitchen, to do household work and buy groceries. She still complains and gets angry.

Her behaviour becomes rude wherever my parents visit us.

She hides all the food or does not buy.

I have always tried to keep her calm and relaxed in order to keep our relationship happy.

Months have passed without sex.

She still complains that I'm doing nothing for family.

I love her and my kids so I tolerate her.

I tried to talk to her but she never cared. She said if I wished to, I can leave her as I'm selfish.

I need your advice and opinion.

Dear Anonymous, Well, if only she could appreciate all your efforts towards the family and her. But you know what; what she could be missing is the emotional connection with you especially when you work seven days a week.

It leaves you with very little time for the family or for her.

This can cause a lack within your relationship.

Is it possible for you take a day off so that you have time for yourself and your family?

It could be in the same job or something else.

I know that changes are hard to make BUT at the end of the day, relationships -- especially the core ones -- matter the most, don't they?

This change can definitely put things back together and give your wife the opportunity to be with you and appreciate you even more...

All the best!

