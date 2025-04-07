Student Visa? How To Avoid Deportation

A secure and successful academic trip overseas depends on being responsible, informed and proactive, says study abroad expert Dr Pananjay Tiwari.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Spencer Davis/Unsplash.com

In 2024, an estimated 1.33 million Indian students travelled abroad to study, a marginal but steady increase from the previous years.

However, the number of students who are being deported from the US has also increased over the years.

According to government data shared in Parliament recently, 388 Indian nationals have been deported from the US since January 2025.

Dr Pananjay Tiwari, founder and director of Impel Overseas Education, highlights what international students should keep in mind in order to be safe in a new country and avoid being deported.

What advice would you like to share with students going on a scholarship? How can they avoid being deported?

Understanding and adhering to all visa and immigration laws is highly important for scholarship recipients going overseas to prevent deportation.

These tips should be helpful:

1. Carefully go over your visa and scholarship terms as well as your host institution's rules.

2. To meet the required criteria, maintain full-time enrolment and a consistent academic performance.

3. Students must regularly go to college and attend lectures. Poor attendance may compromise your visa status, leading to visa revocation or you may face difficulty with future visa applications.

4. When you are on an international student visa, you must always update your address and contact details with the local immigration authorities and your school.

5. Avoid signing up for any kind of illegal job/s, like working without permission or a license, as it can lead to instant deportation.

6. The laws in the new country may be different from your home country so you must try to understand follow local rules -- be it traffic laws, drinking age limits and/or visa work restrictions. This will help you stay out of trouble.

7. To avoid problems regarding fraud or misrepresentation, be honest and clear about your visa application and school documents information. For example, avoid forged bank statements, fake admission letters or incomplete travel documents.

8. To guarantee that you can pay for living expenses and tuition during your stay, keep your financials in order.

9. Rather than jumping to conclusions, consult legal counsel or the international student office of your school for assistance with any problems or doubts. A secure and successful academic trip overseas depends on being responsible, informed and proactive.