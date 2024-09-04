News
Fatima Will Make Your Heart Go Dhak Dhak

Fatima Will Make Your Heart Go Dhak Dhak

By REDIFF STYLE
September 04, 2024 08:40 IST
While black and white is her vibe, Fatima Sana Shaikh feels red might be her favourite colour.

Casuals and subtle glam make her happy and she is 'obsessed with saris' -- it is her 'safe space'. 

The Metro In Dino actor gets a thrill wearing mismatched socks even though her pet dog Bijli has been judging her for it since the last four years. 

IMAGE: Fatima wholeheartedly embraces the pink trend and adds a lovely bow for a preppy feel. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Black on black is a winning combination both for work and after hours.  

 

IMAGE: Fatima nails festive fashion in a yellow Shanti Banaras drape and will make you fall in love with gold accessories all over again.  

 

IMAGE: Polka dots, she knows, will never go out of vogue. 

 

IMAGE: This beauty means business in all-red.  

REDIFF STYLE
