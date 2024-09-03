Isn't Malavika Mohanan Bewitching?

Malavika Mohanan is magical!

As are her choice of clothes.

The Yudhra actor, who won hearts with her impressive performance in Thangalaan, has a wardrobe that is pure elegance.

IMAGE: It's hard to not smile back at the happy-go-lucky actor, especially when she is wearing such a pretty sari.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

IMAGE: When you look that gorgeous in a wraparound dress, all eyes will be on you and not on the stunning sunset.

IMAGE: Florals are her love language.

IMAGE: This is one travel dress you should have in your suitcase. You can change it up by adding a shrug or a translucent shirt.

IMAGE: Ethereal in blue, Malavika glams up for an evening party.

IMAGE: A ruched pink shirt goes so well with a pair of jeans, doesn't it?

IMAGE: How can you not heart this gorgeous white number?