Keerthy, Kalyani, Parvathy's Glossy Onam Looks

Onam is the time to celebrate the typical humble Kerala white cotton sari with gold edging. A beautiful garment, that always, invariably makes the wearer glow, the simple kasavu also scores high on comfort.

You can settle for the tried and tested pairing of a matching blouse or keep things light and modern with a printed, more funky-looking choli.

Take a cue from these lovely ladies and plan how you will bowl over all the folks you know in gold and white.

IMAGE: Kalyani Priyadarshan swaps the golden border for a sari with a lime green one and brings in even more chic with a maha cute turtle print blouse.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalyani Priyadarshan/Instagram

IMAGE: Black is not a popular choice for a blouse with this sari, but doesn't Anupama Parameswaran look as timeless as a classic black-and-white photographic portrait?

The metallic jewellery, braided hair and fronts flicks just add more of a yesteryear kinda oomph.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupama Parameswaran/Instagram

IMAGE: No one seems to be in the mood to settle for the traditional way of wearing a kasavu. Not even Parvathy Thiruvothu, whose contrasting pink blouse is a game changer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parvathy Thiruvothu/Instagram

IMAGE: Samyuktha Menon is an absolute queen in cream and gold.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samyuktha Menon/Instagram