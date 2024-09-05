News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Keerthy, Kalyani, Parvathy's Glossy Onam Looks

Keerthy, Kalyani, Parvathy's Glossy Onam Looks

By REDIFF STYLE
September 05, 2024 09:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Onam is the time to celebrate the typical humble Kerala white cotton sari with gold edging. A beautiful garment, that always, invariably makes the wearer glow, the simple kasavu also scores high on comfort. 

You can settle for the tried and tested pairing of a matching blouse or keep things light and modern with a printed, more funky-looking choli

Take a cue from these lovely ladies and plan how you will bowl over all the folks you know in gold and white. 

IMAGE: Kalyani Priyadarshan swaps the golden border for a sari with a lime green one and brings in even more chic with a maha cute turtle print blouse. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalyani Priyadarshan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Black is not a popular choice for a blouse with this sari, but doesn't Anupama Parameswaran look as timeless as a classic black-and-white photographic portrait? 
The metallic jewellery, braided hair and fronts flicks just add more of a yesteryear kinda oomph. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupama Parameswaran/Instagram

 

IMAGE: No one seems to be in the mood to settle for the traditional way of wearing a kasavu. Not even Parvathy Thiruvothu, whose contrasting pink blouse is a game changer.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Parvathy Thiruvothu/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Samyuktha Menon is an absolute queen in cream and gold. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Samyuktha Menon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: What a fetching frilly-finished sleeveless blouse Keerthy Suresh chooses for her regal sari. The Ray-Bans add more drama. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Mamta Will Leave You Spellbound
Mamta Will Leave You Spellbound
Recipe: Divya's Kerala Kootu
Recipe: Divya's Kerala Kootu
Onam Recipe: Semiya Payasam
Onam Recipe: Semiya Payasam
Send Us Your Lord Ganpati Pictures!
Send Us Your Lord Ganpati Pictures!
That '90s Show Special Quiz
That '90s Show Special Quiz
Airfares Rise By 53% As Competition Fades
Airfares Rise By 53% As Competition Fades
Has IPL Lost Its Valuation Lustre?
Has IPL Lost Its Valuation Lustre?

More like this

Onam Fashion: Sai Pallavi, Nayantara, Kangana...

Onam Fashion: Sai Pallavi, Nayantara, Kangana...

How The Stars Dress Up For Onam

How The Stars Dress Up For Onam

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances