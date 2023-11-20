News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » What's Shruti Hasaan Looking For?

What's Shruti Hasaan Looking For?

By REDIFF STYLE
November 20, 2023 09:27 IST
Shruti Haasan 'teleports for fun'.

'Hot sauce is my thing, I also act and sing,' she rhymes on her Instagram handle. 

If she had to pick an era, the actress would turn to the '90s age of grunge.

Moody black is her go-to shade and her unforgettable style features plenty of monochromatic moments. 

You can count on her to ooze decadence in a chiffon gown, push the envelope in ethnic separates, pack a punch in streetstyle or pay homage to the '70s in a plaid skirt and leather jacket.   

IMAGE: Shruti steps away from black to wear brown. She teams it with gold accessories and looks absolutely lovely. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The actor unleashes her carefree side in London. 

 

IMAGE: Shruti, who has never played by the rules when it comes to dressing for the red carpet, is an absolute delight in head-to-toe-black.  

 

IMAGE: She accessorises her mustard yellow outfit with nude make-up and a beige handbag. 

 

IMAGE: Regal and ferocious! She'll cast a spell on you in her dragon robe.  

 

IMAGE: Shruti resembles a life-sized floral bouquet, full of gorgeous mixed blooms. The braids are a 10/10.

 

IMAGE: She gets goofy in plaid and leather. 

