The Hottest Moms In Town

The Hottest Moms In Town

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: May 10, 2024 15:36 IST
When you become a mom, your life sees a complete change. As responsibilities increase, you tend to focus less on yourself. Yet, the glow on your face is seasonless. 

It's hard to stick to a template as to how moms should dress because it is an ever-evolving formula. 

But these glam mothers have a style tip or two on how you can score a 10 every time you step out. 

Their outfits can be low-key and understated but still have that subtle hint of sexiness.

They live in their denims and casual tees and soak up the sun in two-piece bikinis but when there is a party in town, watch them break all fashion rules.  

IMAGE: Thalaivi Nayanthara personifies elegance in a simple linen sari and statement choker that catapults this look from regular to head-turning. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanthara/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan's style is right up every mom's alley; it's practical, versatile and very edgy. 
She lets you reimagine the LBD with her black scene-stealing separates. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Whenever the temperature soars, Sanjeeda Shaikh takes to the pool in a tropical swimsuit with her bundle of joy, Ayra. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjeeda Shaikh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Motherhood or not, one can't just take the fashionista out of Sonam Kapoor who knows how to inject a dose of shimmer and shine everywhere she goes. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt is unstoppable right now.
She's on a fashion adventure-of-sorts, experimenting with bold prints, vibrant colours and exciting designs. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra is a hands-on mom who always manages to look drop-dead sexy in whatever she wears. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Forever flawless, Kajal Kitchlu knows the secret to topping the best-dressed lists.
She refuses to let go of her fabulous fashion sense even with baby Neil in tow. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Kitchlu/Instagram

 

IMAGE: No one can steal the oomphalicious tag from Shriya Saran, whose daughter Radha seems to be following the actor's fashionable footsteps
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

 

IMAGE: When it comes to having fun with fashion, Natasa Stankovic has been knocking it out of the park with her trendy numbers. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasa Stankovic/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Upasana Kamineni Konidela has been acing motherhood with style and grace. 
Klin Kaara, we are sure, will definitely be inspired by her mom's stellar dress sense.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

REDIFF STYLE
