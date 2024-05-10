The Hottest Moms In Town

When you become a mom, your life sees a complete change. As responsibilities increase, you tend to focus less on yourself. Yet, the glow on your face is seasonless.

It's hard to stick to a template as to how moms should dress because it is an ever-evolving formula.

But these glam mothers have a style tip or two on how you can score a 10 every time you step out.

Their outfits can be low-key and understated but still have that subtle hint of sexiness.

They live in their denims and casual tees and soak up the sun in two-piece bikinis but when there is a party in town, watch them break all fashion rules.

IMAGE: Thalaivi Nayanthara personifies elegance in a simple linen sari and statement choker that catapults this look from regular to head-turning.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanthara/Instagram

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan's style is right up every mom's alley; it's practical, versatile and very edgy.

She lets you reimagine the LBD with her black scene-stealing separates.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Whenever the temperature soars, Sanjeeda Shaikh takes to the pool in a tropical swimsuit with her bundle of joy, Ayra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjeeda Shaikh/Instagram

IMAGE: Motherhood or not, one can't just take the fashionista out of Sonam Kapoor who knows how to inject a dose of shimmer and shine everywhere she goes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt is unstoppable right now.

She's on a fashion adventure-of-sorts, experimenting with bold prints, vibrant colours and exciting designs.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra is a hands-on mom who always manages to look drop-dead sexy in whatever she wears.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: Forever flawless, Kajal Kitchlu knows the secret to topping the best-dressed lists.

She refuses to let go of her fabulous fashion sense even with baby Neil in tow.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Kitchlu/Instagram



Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram IMAGE: No one can steal the oomphalicious tag from Shriya Saran, whose daughter Radha seems to be following the actor's fashionable footsteps

IMAGE: When it comes to having fun with fashion, Natasa Stankovic has been knocking it out of the park with her trendy numbers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasa Stankovic /Instagram