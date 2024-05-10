Kedarnath Temple Opens On Akshaya Tritiya

The Kedarnath temple in the Garhwal Himalayas opened for devotees on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya after remaining closed during the winter.

The doors of the revered shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva were opened at 7 am in the presence of a large number of devotees amid chanting of hymns.

In accordance with tradition, devotional tunes were also played by a band from the Indian Army's Grenadier Regiment.

IMAGE: About 10,000 Devotees gathered for the opening of Kedarnath Dham in Rudraprayag on Friday, May 10, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

