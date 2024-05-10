News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kedarnath Temple Opens On Akshaya Tritiya

Kedarnath Temple Opens On Akshaya Tritiya

By REDIFF NEWS
May 10, 2024 14:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Kedarnath temple in the Garhwal Himalayas opened for devotees on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya after remaining closed during the winter.

The doors of the revered shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva were opened at 7 am in the presence of a large number of devotees amid chanting of hymns.

In accordance with tradition, devotional tunes were also played by a band from the Indian Army's Grenadier Regiment.

 

IMAGE: About 10,000 Devotees gathered for the opening of Kedarnath Dham in Rudraprayag on Friday, May 10, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Kind Courtesy @ShriKedarnath/X

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy @ShriKedarnath/X

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy @ShriKedarnath/X

 

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy @ShriKedarnath/X

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy @KedarnathShrine/X

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy @KedarnathShrine/X

 

Kedarnath Dham, in Rudraprayag

Photograph: Kind courtesy @ShriKedarnath/X

 

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy @ShriKedarnath/X

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy @ShriKedarnath/X

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy @ShriKedarnath/X

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy @ShriKedarnath/X

 

 

 Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
11 Enchanting, Must-Visit Temples
11 Enchanting, Must-Visit Temples
A temple on the Yamuna
A temple on the Yamuna
A Temple Fit For The Prince Of Ayodhya
A Temple Fit For The Prince Of Ayodhya
TCS COO's FY24 pay more than CEO Krithivasan's
TCS COO's FY24 pay more than CEO Krithivasan's
Kohli's Moment Of Magic On The Field
Kohli's Moment Of Magic On The Field
'I Had Never Asked For Votes Before'
'I Had Never Asked For Votes Before'
Squash star Joshna Chinappa conferred with Padma Shri
Squash star Joshna Chinappa conferred with Padma Shri
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

6 Must-Visit Shiva Temples

6 Must-Visit Shiva Temples

Behold! The Kedarnath Temple

Behold! The Kedarnath Temple

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances