Why So Cute Khushi?

Khushi Kapoor has been spreading joy with her tasteful wardrobe.

A bona fide fashion rockstar, she's got a gutsy attitude and loves to get creative.

While ganjis and shorts are her everyday normal, she can doll it up beautifully when she needs to.

Forever faithful to neutrals, The Archies actor turns to them for a fail-safe formula.

IMAGE: When she's on cloud nine, Khushi chooses black.

She throws in a fuchsia pink jacket to keep things interestingly bold.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: On a 'Happy Friday' at home, she rocks an utterly chill look in low-key separates.

IMAGE: If looking like a hot cup of mocha cup was a pic, it would be this one.

There's nothing dated about the wide-legged coffee brown corduroy pants.

IMAGE: Only Khushi can dare to match contrasting pastel colours and still win fashion.

IMAGE: If she had to pick her second favourite shade, it would be brown.

She seems to own an accessory in almost every shade of the colour, including nut brown, hazel, coffee, mahogany and cocoa.

IMAGE: Khaki pants, white T-shirts, funky slings... we're curious to know who is that cutie she is twinning with!

IMAGE: For the love of beige! Khushi's understated piece in this muted shade complements her skin tone.

IMAGE: She keeps her sartorial game strong, breathing fresh life into miniskirts.