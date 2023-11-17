Simply Sizzling, Tara!

Tara Sutaria never gets tired of working her magic in an LBD.

Not one to lean on over-the-top accessories -- except when she's dressed up in traditional clothes, of course -- she loves dressing up and confesses she is 'living in a kind of daydream'.

From bikinis to cropped tops and teeny-weeny skirts to lehengas to saris, she looks amazing in whatever she wears.

It's hard to remember the last time she had a low-key style moment -- has she ever had one?! -- and that's why she is so loved by her fans.

IMAGE: Tara looks absolutely stunning in this seashell bikini top.

Scroll down to see what the rest of the outfit looks like.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

IMAGE: She opts for a cool pair of white pants.

IMAGE: A strappy black top is all that you need to cool down... or raise temperatures maybe?

IMAGE: When you go head-to-toe in white and still sizzle!

IMAGE: She stays chic in breathable khadi and a beautiful hibiscus flower tucked into her hair.

IMAGE: Tara turns into a silver screen siren in a black cutout number.

IMAGE: An exquisite sari worn by an exquisite lady.

IMAGE: Brown is the new black and Tara knows just how to ace the latest trend.