Samridhii Will Make Your Heart Go Pitter-Patter

Samridhii Will Make Your Heart Go Pitter-Patter

By REDIFF STYLE
November 16, 2023 09:55 IST
One of tellyworld's most popular serials has taken yet another leap and brought in new lead actors.

Yes, we are talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, one of television's longest running serials -- it premiered on January 12, 2009 -- that introduced us to the extremely lovely Hina Khan.

The fourth generation has now taken wings in the show and Samridhii Shukla plays Abira Sharma, Hina 'Akshara' Khan's great granddaughter.

Samridhii has big shoes to fill but she tosses worry in the air and remains as cool as her wardrobe is.

Her easy-going style is punctuated with plenty of pretty girl vibes, unusual colour combos and shoulder and ab-showcasing tops. 

This pretty girl believes 'Life is not always black and white', it's a million shades of every colour in the rainbow.  

IMAGE: Samridhii's pretty smile can dress up just about anything, including that basic knitted top. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Samridhii Shukla /Instagram

 

IMAGE: She goes for a mustard yellow fitted piece for a guaranteed head-turning look. 

 

IMAGE: No taut abs? Big deal! Samridhii shows you that style is about what makes you feel great. 

 

IMAGE: She's ready to party in this strapless white satin number.

 

IMAGE: That's Samridhii 'giving off serious forest fairy vibes'.
Don't animal prints make everything feel so luxurious and 'like a wow'?

 

IMAGE: Feeling hot, hot, hot? A strappy blue 'n' white is a lovely way to cool down.

 

IMAGE: She enjoys a no-brainer fashion moment in a cropped top worn over high-waist denims.  

REDIFF STYLE
