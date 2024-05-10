News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail till June 1

Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail till June 1

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 10, 2024 14:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Friday gave Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interim bail till June 1 for campaigning in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party national Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said Kejriwal, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.

The bench refused the request of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, that the interim bail be granted till June 5 -- a day after the votes are counted on June 4.

 

The apex court is hearing Kejriwal's plea challenging Delhi High Court's last month verdict upholding his arrest in the case.

The matter relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
When Will Kejriwal Government Fall?
When Will Kejriwal Government Fall?
If Kejriwal's Government Is Dismissed...
If Kejriwal's Government Is Dismissed...
SC against Kejri playing CM if out on bail
SC against Kejri playing CM if out on bail
Kedarnath Temple Opens On Akshaya Tritiya
Kedarnath Temple Opens On Akshaya Tritiya
TCS COO's FY24 pay more than CEO Krithivasan's
TCS COO's FY24 pay more than CEO Krithivasan's
Kohli's Moment Of Magic On The Field
Kohli's Moment Of Magic On The Field
'I Had Never Asked For Votes Before'
'I Had Never Asked For Votes Before'
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

'You can never write off Arvind Kejriwal'

'You can never write off Arvind Kejriwal'

'Don't Play With Kejriwal's Life'

'Don't Play With Kejriwal's Life'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances