News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » How To Chill After Diwali: Tips From Jannat, Alia...

How To Chill After Diwali: Tips From Jannat, Alia...

By REDIFF STYLE
November 15, 2023 11:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It's a bittersweet feeling as Diwali bids us goodbye.

The strings of twinkling bulbs that shone at our windows this past week are back in their boxes.

The kandeels have come down.

The gastronomic indulgences are over.

The partying, the dressing up, the celebrations of the Festival of Lights with family and friends is done.

It's time to pack up your lehengas, embroidered saris and heavy salwar suits and save them up for another occasion. 

Now, bring out your breathable cotton silhouettes that scream comfort. 

When Christmas comes, you can up your glam quotient again. 

Till then, it's time to get back to your regular girl-next-door style. 

IMAGE: Polka dots + strappy dress = Adah Sharma's perfect choice for days when you want to dress to impress but don't want to make a great effort in order to do so.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Feeling cute? Try out Jannat Zubair Rahmani's little white dress. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jannat Zubair Rahman/Instagram

 

IMAGE: However relaxed you plan to be, don't forget to throw in a pop of colour once in a while.
If Anushka Sharma can opt for them during her pool time, so can you.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Festive mode off, athleisure mood on!
Because it's time to get back to the gym.
Let Shanaya Kapoor inspire you to embrace a neutral palette.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tie-dye ke deewane, let Alia Bhatt show you how to do it right.
The multicoloured shirt is as dear to us as it is for the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani star.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Show off those lovely shoulders and join Nushrratt Bharuccha in soaking in a bit of sun.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha /Instagram

 

IMAGE: Can you think of anything more comfy than skinny jeans and oversized shirts? 
Throw in some shades, a handbag and stilettoes like Mithila Palkar and you are good to go.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
When Ananya Partied With Kim, Serena, Freida
When Ananya Partied With Kim, Serena, Freida
Bindaas Sara's Bindaas Style!
Bindaas Sara's Bindaas Style!
Bright, Playful Shriya!
Bright, Playful Shriya!
Team India Ready To Roar At Wankhede
Team India Ready To Roar At Wankhede
When War Took Away Loved Ones
When War Took Away Loved Ones
On this Day: Sachin's debut sparks nostalgia
On this Day: Sachin's debut sparks nostalgia
Queue for MF licences thins amid quick Sebi approval
Queue for MF licences thins amid quick Sebi approval

More like this

Deepika, Kriti, Ananya's Dazzling Sari Affair!

Deepika, Kriti, Ananya's Dazzling Sari Affair!

Radhika, Disha, Pooja's Stunning Cholis

Radhika, Disha, Pooja's Stunning Cholis

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances