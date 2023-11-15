How To Chill After Diwali: Tips From Jannat, Alia...

It's a bittersweet feeling as Diwali bids us goodbye.

The strings of twinkling bulbs that shone at our windows this past week are back in their boxes.

The kandeels have come down.

The gastronomic indulgences are over.

The partying, the dressing up, the celebrations of the Festival of Lights with family and friends is done.

It's time to pack up your lehengas, embroidered saris and heavy salwar suits and save them up for another occasion.

Now, bring out your breathable cotton silhouettes that scream comfort.

When Christmas comes, you can up your glam quotient again.

Till then, it's time to get back to your regular girl-next-door style.

IMAGE: Polka dots + strappy dress = Adah Sharma's perfect choice for days when you want to dress to impress but don't want to make a great effort in order to do so.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Feeling cute? Try out Jannat Zubair Rahmani's little white dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jannat Zubair Rahman/Instagram

IMAGE: However relaxed you plan to be, don't forget to throw in a pop of colour once in a while.

If Anushka Sharma can opt for them during her pool time, so can you.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Festive mode off, athleisure mood on!

Because it's time to get back to the gym.

Let Shanaya Kapoor inspire you to embrace a neutral palette.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Tie-dye ke deewane, let Alia Bhatt show you how to do it right.

The multicoloured shirt is as dear to us as it is for the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani star.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Show off those lovely shoulders and join Nushrratt Bharuccha in soaking in a bit of sun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha /Instagram