How lovely! Pearle Chechi Is Glowing

Why hide a baby bump when you can flaunt it?

Pearle Maaney has been totally stealing hearts with her pregnancy style -- the actress, lyricist and YouTuber is expecting her second child with hubby Srinish Aravind.

She has been celebrating this exciting phase with loose, flowing silhouettes that are comfortable, easy to slip into and leave enough room for her growing body.

IMAGE: Hair pulled away from her face; dark, shaded lips; kohl-lined eyes; printed, fitted dress teamed with a flowing cape... that's our girl, perfecting modern-day maternity dressing.

IMAGE: Dressed in the traditional Kerala kasavu, she announced her pregnancy with this cute pic along with her princess Nila.

IMAGE: If you can look past the love shared between the expectant parents -- aww! -- you'll notice how joyful Pearle's outfit is.

IMAGE: She keeps things simple in a white, pink and green dress and looks darn good doing it.

IMAGE: Yet another day, yet another dress. This one flatters with pretty prints.

IMAGE: Baby Nila's mom loves to wear colours.

Pearle poses with her daughter who gives her soon-to-arrive sibling a warm hug!