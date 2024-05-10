News
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'Every Emotion Is Difficult To Achieve'

'Every Emotion Is Difficult To Achieve'

By HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
May 10, 2024 12:57 IST
IMAGE: Manoj Bajpayee, flanked by Suvinder Pal Vicky and Zoya Hussain. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Manoj Bajpayee returns to entertain us with his 100th film, Bhaiyya Ji.

A true blue action film, it sees the actor on a mission to avenge his brother's death.

The antagonist is played by Suvinder Pal Vicky, who became a star with the terrific Wen series, Kohra.

The film also stars Zoya Hussain and Vipin Sharma, and is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki (who had directed Bajpayee in Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai).

Bhaiyya Ji is interestingly co-produced by Bajpayee's wife, Shabana Raza, and releases on May 24.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com bring back moments from the film's trailer launch.

 

IMAGE: Manoj Bajpayee makes a grand entrance. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

"I have done films like Satyamev Jayate and Baaghi 2. They did really well but I have a problem with the stories they come with. My problem with mainstream cinema is that they don't tell our stories," Bajpayee says.

"The heroes don't come from our cultures, from our villages or small towns. (It happened) In the '70s and '60s...(but later) we lost the aam audience because they could not find their hero. So we must make movies that are culturally rooted."

Is there any emotion that he finds difficult to portray even after all these years?

"Each and every emotion is difficult to achieve," he replies.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Manoj Bajpayee with wife Shabana and director Apoorv Singh Karki. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Why is the film titled Bhaiyya Ji? Manoj answers, and narrates a beautiful life lesson that he learnt from his father-in-law.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

What's it like working with Manoj Bajpayee?

"I was intimidated," Zoya Hussain answers, with a laugh, while Suvinder Pal Vicky says, "It was a challenge."

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
