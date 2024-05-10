Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Manoj Bajpayee, flanked by Suvinder Pal Vicky and Zoya Hussain.

Manoj Bajpayee returns to entertain us with his 100th film, Bhaiyya Ji.

A true blue action film, it sees the actor on a mission to avenge his brother's death.

The antagonist is played by Suvinder Pal Vicky, who became a star with the terrific Wen series, Kohra.

The film also stars Zoya Hussain and Vipin Sharma, and is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki (who had directed Bajpayee in Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai).



Bhaiyya Ji is interestingly co-produced by Bajpayee's wife, Shabana Raza, and releases on May 24.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com bring back moments from the film's trailer launch.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Manoj Bajpayee makes a grand entrance.

"I have done films like Satyamev Jayate and Baaghi 2. They did really well but I have a problem with the stories they come with. My problem with mainstream cinema is that they don't tell our stories," Bajpayee says.

"The heroes don't come from our cultures, from our villages or small towns. (It happened) In the '70s and '60s...(but later) we lost the aam audience because they could not find their hero. So we must make movies that are culturally rooted."

Is there any emotion that he finds difficult to portray even after all these years?

"Each and every emotion is difficult to achieve," he replies.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Manoj Bajpayee with wife Shabana and director Apoorv Singh Karki.

Why is the film titled Bhaiyya Ji? Manoj answers, and narrates a beautiful life lesson that he learnt from his father-in-law.

What's it like working with Manoj Bajpayee?

"I was intimidated," Zoya Hussain answers, with a laugh, while Suvinder Pal Vicky says, "It was a challenge."