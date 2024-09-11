News
What Did You Eat This Ganesh Utsav?

What Did You Eat This Ganesh Utsav?

By RONJITA KULKARNI, HARPREET CHAWLA, ANIRUDHA SHANBHAG, SANJAY GAROTHAYA, JACKEY JAYRAM POOJARI
Last updated on: September 11, 2024 17:56 IST
Dear Readers, we asked you to send us your Lord Ganesha pictures.
You've overwhelmed us with your response.
Thank you!

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanvi Doshi

Tanvi and Harshil Doshi have been bringing Bappa home for six years now, says Ronjita Kulkarni/Rediff.com.

The young Gujarati couple keep an eco-friendly Ganpati, made with shadu mati, for one and a half days.

 

Video: Kind courtesy Tanvi Doshi

After getting the idol home, the Doshis perform the Staapna ceremony and invite their friends and family home to celebrate the festival.

 

Photograph: Ronjita Kulkarni/Rediff.com

One of the best things about any Indian festival is the food.

The Doshis serve a delicious plate of churma laddoo, ukadiche modak, sev khamni and bakarwadi.

The festivities end with the Uttarpuja of the idol, followed by the Visarjan at home itself.

The mud is then used to nourish their plants.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harpreet Chawla

"Lord Ganesha has been very special to us since our childhood," says Harpreet Chawla of Jersey City, New Jersey.

"My wife, Sarvamangla, and I have continued our celebrations even after we moved to the US."

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anirudha Shanbhag

"May Ganpati Bappa shower his choicest blessings on all of us, especially in a year where politics, economy, wars, climate, etc, keep testing us," say Jayshree and Anirudha Shanbhag of Saratoga, California.

 

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Garothaya

Sanjay Garothaya built a south Indian temple for Lord Ganesha at his home in Virginia, USA.

"Completely home made," he says with pride.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jackey Jayram Poojari

Jackey Jayram Poojari from Nallasopara in north Mumbai welcomed his Ganesha with a burst of colours.

Dear Readers, we all have our own ways of welcoming the Vignaharta.

How are you celebrating Ganesh Utsav this year?

Have you brought Lord Ganesha home or will you be visiting Him at the residence of your family and friends?

If He is visiting your home, do you have a theme? Have you made the idol yourself?

Is there a favourite prasad you make for Lord Ganesha? Do share the recipe and pictures with us.

Will you go pandal hopping? Or do you have an unforgettable memory related to Lord Ganesha? We'd love to hear about it.

Please send your Ganpati 2024 pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: My Lord Ganesha).

Do mention your Name and Where You Live. Do tell us Why Lord Ganesha has a special place in your heart.

