Send Us Your Lord Ganpati Pictures!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhairya Soni

There is an inexplicable feeling of joy that flows through your whole being when you realise that it's that time of the years... Ganpati Bappa is coming home.

An area of the house is specially decorated for Him, invitations are sent out to loved ones to visit and everyone's best outfits are kept ready.

Some bring Him home for one-and-a-half days, some for three, some for seven and some for 10 days.

He is welcomed home with an aarti and His face unveiled after the first pooja.

The air is musical with the sound of bhajans and yummy aromas -- of the prasad being made for him -- tickle one's tastebuds.

Large and small idols of Lord Ganesha's idols are put up in various public areas where the celebration is sarvajanik.

Shops display the Lord's painting on their windows and strings of colourful lights turn roads into sparkling celebrations.

We all have our own ways of welcoming the Vignaharta.

Dear readers, how are you celebrating the festival?

Will you be bringing Lord Ganesha home or visiting Him at the residence of your family and friends?

Will you go pandal hopping?

Send us photographs of your favourite Lord Ganeshas. Tell us a bit about the celebrations.

You can e-mail them to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your NAME and LOCATION and we will publish the best entries right here on Rediff.com.