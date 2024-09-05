News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Send Us Your Lord Ganpati Pictures!

Send Us Your Lord Ganpati Pictures!

By REDIFF GETAHEAD
September 05, 2024 09:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

You can e-mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your name, location and details about your Lord Ganesha and we will publish the best entries right here on Rediff.com.

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhairya Soni

There is an inexplicable feeling of joy that flows through your whole being when you realise that it's that time of the years... Ganpati Bappa is coming home.

An area of the house is specially decorated for Him, invitations are sent out to loved ones to visit and everyone's best outfits are kept ready.

Some bring Him home for one-and-a-half days, some for three, some for seven and some for 10 days.

He is welcomed home with an aarti and His face unveiled after the first pooja.

The air is musical with the sound of bhajans and yummy aromas -- of the prasad being made for him -- tickle one's tastebuds.

Large and small idols of Lord Ganesha's idols are put up in various public areas where the celebration is sarvajanik.

Shops display the Lord's painting on their windows and strings of colourful lights turn roads into sparkling celebrations.

 

We all have our own ways of welcoming the Vignaharta.

Dear readers, how are you celebrating the festival?

Will you be bringing Lord Ganesha home or visiting Him at the residence of your family and friends?

Will you go pandal hopping?

Send us photographs of your favourite Lord Ganeshas. Tell us a bit about the celebrations.

You can e-mail them to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your NAME and LOCATION and we will publish the best entries right here on Rediff.com.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GETAHEAD
COMMENT
Print this article
'Never missed bringing Ganapathi home'
'Never missed bringing Ganapathi home'
'Lord Ganesh is in our heart'
'Lord Ganesh is in our heart'
Readers' Pix: Lord Ganesh with a modern twist!
Readers' Pix: Lord Ganesh with a modern twist!
Kolkata turns off lights to protest doctor's rape
Kolkata turns off lights to protest doctor's rape
Ganesh Festival: 10 Days, 10 Ways To...
Ganesh Festival: 10 Days, 10 Ways To...
Records tumble as Aus give Scots batting masterclass
Records tumble as Aus give Scots batting masterclass
The Super Teachers of Bollywood
The Super Teachers of Bollywood

More like this

Reader Pix: Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Reader Pix: Ganpati Bappa Morya!

From Kansas to Kalyan: Readers' PIX of Ganpati

From Kansas to Kalyan: Readers' PIX of Ganpati

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances