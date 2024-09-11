They Have Bringing Lord Ganesha Home For 150 Years

Dear Readers, we asked you to send us your Lord Ganesha pictures.

You've overwhelmed us with your response.

Thank you!

We continue presenting captivating stories of Ganesh Chaturthi; in this edition, readers in Maharashtra share how they are celebrating the festival in their own unique way.

Altamount Roadcha Raja attracts hundreds of visitors every day in south Mumbai.

This pandal first welcomed Lord Ganesha in 1970.

Rediff.com's Ashish Narsale tells us how the organisers prepared months in advance so that they could have an eco-friendly theme and decor.

"The road that leads to the mandap has a slight incline and, every year, it would be a challenge for organisers to manually move the murti for installation and immersion.

"This year, they switched to a sustainable solution. The 12-foot murti (idol) is entirely made from paper, which has made the idol significantly lighter and easier to transport.

"Bappa's attire is changed every day; he wears colourful silk or velvet dhotis, paired with contrasting angavastrams which gives Him a royal look."

Sanjay Dalvi's Lord Ganesha is seated like a king against a brown and gold backdrop at his home.

The Dalvis have a 150-year-long history of celebrating Ganesh Utsav in their family.

Sanjay vividly remembers being told stories of how his ancestors would bring Lord Ganesha into their homes in Matheran.

When their family relocated to Mulund in northeast Mumbai, the rituals of the festival were taken care of by Sanjay's elder brother, Prakash.

Unfortunately, Prakash passed away 17 years ago. Since then, Sanjay has continued the tradition.

"We are the fourth generation of the Dalvi family to celebrate the festival," Sanjay tell Ashish.

Ashish admires this bejewelled Ganpati Bappa at the Essbel Co-operative Housing Society in Kandivali, Mumbai.

Sunil Narsale's Lord Ganesha, seated against the backdrop of a crescent moon and fluffy clouds at Altamount Road, gives us a feeling that He has descended from the skies.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mayur Mohan Gunjal

Mayur Mohan Gunjal reminisces celebrating the festival in his hometown in Murud Janjira, Raigad, Konkan.

He says: "I have been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi since my childhood. At my native home, the festival has been celebrated for over a century.

"The Ganpati festival primarily originated in the Konkan region and, over the years, has spread across Maharashtra and India.

"One of my cherished childhood memories of the festival is when we learned to swim in the 33-feet-deep well.

"This year we haven't used any plastic materials in the decoration; everything is made from cloth or paper products."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Devashree Harshanandan Sapatnekar

Fifty-seven year old Devashree Harshanandan Sapatnekar's Lord Ganesha -- they are Kothrud, Pune -- is surrounded by flowers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jigesh Thakkar

Jigesh Thakkar from Virar, Palghar district, shows us how his Lord Ganesha is adorned with a garland made from the sacred durva grass.

He says: "This is the 13th year we have brought Bappa home. Every year on this joyous occasion we dance to the rhythms of the dhol and tasha and thank the Vighnaharta for his guidance and support throughout the years.

"This year we had a lotus-theme Ganpati decoration at our place."

