Ganpati Visarjan: The Patkars Say Goodbye To Bappa

Rediff.com’s Hitesh Harisinghani joins the Patkar family as they say goodbye to Lord Ganesha.

It's that time of the year when joyous cries of Ganpati Bappa Morya ring across the country!

Salil Patkar and his family invited me to visit their Bappa and be a part of the visarjan after one-and-a-half days (some bring Lord Ganpati home for one-and-a-half days, some for three, some for seven and some for 10 days). And I am glad they did.

"This is the 25th year we have brought Bappa home.

“Our Bappa is usually 16 to 18 inches tall and is made with mud so He’s eco-friendly," says 42-year-old Salil who stays, and runs his own business, in Andheri, northwest Mumbai.

Preparations at the Patkar household begin one month before Ganesh Chaturthi, says Salil. "We book the idol one month in advance and decorations are prepared about 15 days before we bring Him home.

"The prasad and food cooked during these one-and-a-half days has been same for the last 25 years.

“It's a great time for us as our family and friends visit," says Salil's mom, Gauri Aunty, who generously offered me a special Goud Saraswat Brahmin dish, Hrishichi Bhaji (it is made with a mix of veggies except brinjal, cabbage and cauliflower).

Photographs, Videos: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: The Patkar family's Bappa.

IMAGE: Salil with his mom Gauri, dad Ashok, sister Aditi and, most importantly, their Bappa.

IMAGE: The prasad and Hrishichi Bhaji that is made every year during the Ganesh festival.

IMAGE: The Patkar family’s pandit arrives for the final puja.

The final aarti before the family leaves for the visarjan

IMAGE: The ornaments will be used again next year.

The stapana of Bappa’s parents, Parvati and Mahadev, takes place a day before Bappa arrives.

“Parvati is taken out of the house for visarjan before Bappa comes as it would hurt him to see his mother taken away,” explain the Patkars.

This was something I had never seen before.

After one-and-a-half days, the Patkar family says goodbye to Bappa.

IMAGE: He takes the front seat with Salil and Aditi.

IMAGE: Every year, Salil bids goodbye to Bappa at Mumbai’s Versova beach.

IMAGE: The sunset offers a beautiful backdrop as devotees bid adieu to their cherished Lord.

The Mumbai Police, as usual, are superb at crowd management.

