News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Watch: A Ganpati Celebration In A Mumbai Home

Watch: A Ganpati Celebration In A Mumbai Home

By RONJITA KULKARNI
September 10, 2024 13:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Almost every home in almost every Mumbai street is celebrating Ganesh Utsav and chanting these three words.

The Kumars, like everyone else in the city, are also celebrating the festival with dance, excitement, food and of course, prayer.

Lord Ganesha

Photographs, Videos: Kind courtesy Puja Kumar

Meet Puja Kumar, her husband Ashwin and their teenage daughters, Sanjana and Dakshayani.

Puja, who is Bengali, and Ashwin, a Tamilian, both celebrate the festival with equal enthusiasm. 

 

Bringing Bappa home

The Kumars have been bringing Lord Ganpati home for the last 20 years, ever since the couple got married.

Every year, it's an eco-friendly Ganesha made out of clay.

 

Photograph: Ronjita Kulkarni/Rediff.com

The celebrations start with a special havan that invites prosperity and good vibes into their home.

 

Occupying pride of place in the centre of their living room, the havan is made of up bricks, dry cow dung and herbs. A layer of sand lies at its bottom to make it heat-resistant.

The havan starts at 5 am, followed by the Pran Prathishtha of Lord Ganesha.

 

The Kumars keep Lord Ganpati for one-and-a-half days and, during this time, they invite family and friends over for darshan.

A dot of the havan's ash is applied on everyone's forehead as part of the sacred ritual.

Aartis, like the one below, are an important part of the tradition.

 

The Visarjan 

Dhols, dance, loud music and then some more dance!

No Visarjan can be complete -- or even start! -- without some heady music and dance.

The Kumars take their Ganpati along with the building society's bigger one to an artificial tank, which has been created by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for this purpose near their home, for the Visarjan. They leave home at around 4.30 pm; by the time they bid their final adieu to Lord Ganesha, it is past midnight!

Everyone returns home with only one prayer in their heart to Lord Ganesha, 'Pudchya varshi lavkar ya (Please return quickly next year)! '

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
RONJITA KULKARNI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
How Ganeshji Comes To Rural Raigad
How Ganeshji Comes To Rural Raigad
Ganpati Visarjan: The Patkars Bid Goodbye To Bappa
Ganpati Visarjan: The Patkars Bid Goodbye To Bappa
How Cute Is This Bal Ganpati!
How Cute Is This Bal Ganpati!
Can Modi 3.0 Beat The 3 Cs Trap?
Can Modi 3.0 Beat The 3 Cs Trap?
BJP leader's son's Audi hits multiple vehicles, 2 hurt
BJP leader's son's Audi hits multiple vehicles, 2 hurt
A Film From Manipur That You Must See
A Film From Manipur That You Must See
56-inch chest, connection with God history now: Rahul
56-inch chest, connection with God history now: Rahul

More like this

Ganesh Chaturthi Recipe: Vaatli Dal

Ganesh Chaturthi Recipe: Vaatli Dal

'Lord Ganesha Is Our Best Friend'

'Lord Ganesha Is Our Best Friend'

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances