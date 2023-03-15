News
Rediff.com  » News » Ukraine: Blood Everywhere

Ukraine: Blood Everywhere

By REDIFF NEWS
March 15, 2023 14:18 IST
Glimpses from the battleground that is Ukraine.

CAUTION! Viewer discretion advised.

 

IMAGE: Rescuers help an injured woman at the site of a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike in Kramatorsk. Photograph: Yan Dorbronosov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers help an injured man in Kramatorsk. Photograph: Yan Dorbronosov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers help put an injured man inside an ambulance in Kramatorsk. Photograph: Yan Dorbronosov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers help an injured man from a damaged residential building in Kramatorsk. Photograph: Yan Dorbronosov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers work at a site of a residential building damaged by a missile strike in Kramatorsk. Photograph: Yan Dorbronosov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A couple enter a damaged residential building in Kramatorsk. Photograph: Yan Dorbronosov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Army healthcare workers treat a wounded Ukrainian soldier at a pre-hospital medical aid centre in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman touches the 'Memory Wall Of Fallen Defenders Of Ukraine' at a ceremony in Kyiv commemorating slain Ukrainian fighters on Ukrainian Volunteer Day, March 14, 2023. Photograph: Roman Pilipey/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Svetlana Boiko, 66, who was injured in Russian shelling, is comforted by an acquaintance Yulia Kryukova while standing near her destroyed house. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Svetlana outside her destroyed house. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An investigator works at the site of recent Russian shelling in the town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers control a drone at an undisclosed location near the frontline town of Kreminna. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier emerges from the hatch of a T72 tank near Kreminna. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier handles a drone near Kreminna. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Whiskas the cat walks past the tail section of a rocket in Kreminna. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
