News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Don't Miss! Mumbai's Most Famous Ganpatis

Don't Miss! Mumbai's Most Famous Ganpatis

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
September 11, 2024 14:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

They're tall.

They're magnificent.

They reside, for 10 days, in grand pandals, each with their own unique theme.

Thousands of devotees visit them every day.

And Lord Ganesha has time of every one of them.

Over the decades, visiting these different Ganeshas across the city has become a tradition of sorts for Mumbaikars.

Here are some of the more famous Lord Ganpatis that visit the city annually.

You can take a look at Lalbaugcha Raja here and the GSB Ganpati, considered to be the richest mandal in the city, here.

 

IMAGE: Bycullacha Bhalchandra.
All Photographs: Sahil Salvi

 

IMAGE: The Deen Building's Lord Ganesha.

 

IMAGE: Dongricha Raja.

 

IMAGE: Fortcha Chintamani.

 

IMAGE: Girgaumcha Raja.

 

IMAGE: Grant Roadcha Mahaganpati.

 

IMAGE: Hukmill Lanecha Raja.

 

IMAGE: Kala Chowkicha Mahaganpati.

 

IMAGE: Khetwadicha Lambodar.

 

IMAGE: Khetwadicha Maharaja.

 

IMAGE: Khetwadicha Morya.

 

IMAGE: Khetwadicha Samrat.

 

IMAGE: Khetwadicha Sukhkarta.

 

IMAGE: Khetwadicha Vighnaharta.

 

IMAGE: Krishnanagarcha Raja.

 

IMAGE: Laxmi Cottagecha Lambodar.

 

IMAGE: Lower Parelcha Ladka.

 

IMAGE: Madhya Byculla's Lord Ganesha.

 

IMAGE: Malabar Hillcha Raja.

 

IMAGE: Panch Gangacha Raja.

 

IMAGE: Parelcha Icchapurti.

 

IMAGE: Parelcha Maharaja.

 

IMAGE: Parelcha Vighnaharta.

 

IMAGE: Parelcha Raja.

 

IMAGE: The Pragati Seva Mandal Lord Ganesha.

 

IMAGE: The Rangari Badak chawl's Lord Ganesha.

 

IMAGE: Sutar Gallicha Bappa Raja.

 

IMAGE: The Tejukaya Ganesh Mandal's Lord Ganpati.

 

IMAGE: Umar Khadicha Raja.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Watch: A Ganpati Celebration In A Mumbai Home
Watch: A Ganpati Celebration In A Mumbai Home
'Lord Ganesha Is Our Best Friend'
'Lord Ganesha Is Our Best Friend'
How Ganeshji Comes To Rural Raigad
How Ganeshji Comes To Rural Raigad
Statue of Unity can 'fall anytime', says X post
Statue of Unity can 'fall anytime', says X post
Why Jr NTR Is 'Very Nervous'
Why Jr NTR Is 'Very Nervous'
Q-comm cos expand Tier-II ops ahead of festival season
Q-comm cos expand Tier-II ops ahead of festival season
'No One's Home Should Be Destroyed Like Mine'
'No One's Home Should Be Destroyed Like Mine'

More like this

'Bappa Has Always Granted My Wishes'

'Bappa Has Always Granted My Wishes'

Ganpati Visarjan: The Patkars Bid Goodbye To Bappa

Ganpati Visarjan: The Patkars Bid Goodbye To Bappa

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances