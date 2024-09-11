Don't Miss! Mumbai's Most Famous Ganpatis

They're tall.

They're magnificent.

They reside, for 10 days, in grand pandals, each with their own unique theme.

Thousands of devotees visit them every day.

And Lord Ganesha has time of every one of them.

Over the decades, visiting these different Ganeshas across the city has become a tradition of sorts for Mumbaikars.

Here are some of the more famous Lord Ganpatis that visit the city annually.

You can take a look at Lalbaugcha Raja here and the GSB Ganpati, considered to be the richest mandal in the city, here.

IMAGE: Bycullacha Bhalchandra.

All Photographs: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: The Deen Building's Lord Ganesha.

IMAGE: Dongricha Raja.

IMAGE: Fortcha Chintamani.

IMAGE: Girgaumcha Raja.

IMAGE: Grant Roadcha Mahaganpati.

IMAGE: Hukmill Lanecha Raja.

IMAGE: Kala Chowkicha Mahaganpati.

IMAGE: Khetwadicha Lambodar.

IMAGE: Khetwadicha Maharaja.

IMAGE: Khetwadicha Morya.

IMAGE: Khetwadicha Samrat.

IMAGE: Khetwadicha Sukhkarta.

IMAGE: Khetwadicha Vighnaharta.

IMAGE: Krishnanagarcha Raja.

IMAGE: Laxmi Cottagecha Lambodar.

IMAGE: Lower Parelcha Ladka.

IMAGE: Madhya Byculla's Lord Ganesha.

IMAGE: Malabar Hillcha Raja.

IMAGE: Panch Gangacha Raja.

IMAGE: Parelcha Icchapurti.

IMAGE: Parelcha Maharaja.

IMAGE: Parelcha Vighnaharta.

IMAGE: Parelcha Raja.

IMAGE: The Pragati Seva Mandal Lord Ganesha.

IMAGE: The Rangari Badak chawl's Lord Ganesha.

IMAGE: Sutar Gallicha Bappa Raja.

IMAGE: The Tejukaya Ganesh Mandal's Lord Ganpati.

IMAGE: Umar Khadicha Raja.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com