Rediff.com  » Getahead » Meet Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Mom

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Mom

By REDIFF STYLE
September 04, 2023 10:54 IST
Ridhi Dogra, 38, has the chutzpah to play 57-year-old Shah Rukh Khan's mother in Jawan, which releases on September 7.

That confidence extends to her sense of style as well.

Ridhi doesn't need an occasion to dress up. She just needs a phone along with a trusted friend who can double up as a camera person and off she goes... posing in eye-catching numbers.

IMAGE: Ridhi plays with black and white.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Ridhi Dogra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Cool girls wear all the colours of the rainbow.

 

IMAGE: Polished. Sophisticated. Stylish.

 

IMAGE: The background is marvelous, but one can't ignore the actor's striking presence in a contrasting pale-yellow blouse and lilac sari.

 

IMAGE: This girl boss likes to show up in beige pant suits and white pointed heels.

