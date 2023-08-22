Pretty, Pretty Priyamani!

Priyamani likes to believe she's 'God's favourite'.
And she certainly is much loved in the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada film industries.
So could Hindi be far behind?
As Suchitra Tiwari in The Family Man, she made sure she had the Hindi entertainment industry talking about her as well.
And now, she will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. (She has kept SRK on his toes earlier too. Remember the peppy 1 2 3 4... Get on the dance floor number from Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express?).
Indian wear rules her wardrobe; she loves saris (there's one with her name inscribed on it in a gulabi shade), anarkalis and kurtas.
Lately, though, she has been grabbing headlines for her Indo-fusion styles.
Remember the brocade pantsuit she wore to the Filmfare awards 2023? She accessorised it with layers and layers of gold that screamed 'desi boss girl'.
Her outfits -- on-screen and off-duty -- continue to inspire her 1.7 million Insta fans and she's got style tips for everyone -- boomers, Gen X, Z and Y, millennials and Gen Alpha.