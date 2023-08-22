Pretty, Pretty Priyamani!

Priyamani likes to believe she's 'God's favourite'.

And she certainly is much loved in the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada film industries.

So could Hindi be far behind?

As Suchitra Tiwari in The Family Man, she made sure she had the Hindi entertainment industry talking about her as well.

And now, she will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. (She has kept SRK on his toes earlier too. Remember the peppy 1 2 3 4... Get on the dance floor number from Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express?).

Indian wear rules her wardrobe; she loves saris (there's one with her name inscribed on it in a gulabi shade), anarkalis and kurtas.

Lately, though, she has been grabbing headlines for her Indo-fusion styles.

Remember the brocade pantsuit she wore to the Filmfare awards 2023? She accessorised it with layers and layers of gold that screamed 'desi boss girl'.

Her outfits -- on-screen and off-duty -- continue to inspire her 1.7 million Insta fans and she's got style tips for everyone -- boomers, Gen X, Z and Y, millennials and Gen Alpha.

IMAGE: This sundari penne is Onam ready! It's all the inspiration one needs for the festive season.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Priyamani/Instagram

IMAGE: Priyamani blends the brocade pant suit with not one, not two but four gold necklaces and sparkling heels.

There never such a thing as too much gold in her book!

And if you can carry it off like Priyamani, why not?

IMAGE: Rani pink gets this queen's stamp of approval.

And that smile is simply wow!

Her advice to women world over: 'Shine on... not just today but every single day'.

IMAGE: Saris are her go-to and she can match them to any occasion.

She drapes herself in beautiful Banarasi silk and adds on gorgeous jewellery.

IMAGE: Why just wear a dress when you can pair it with a tangerine jacket and win the day?

IMAGE: Like wife, like husband! Priyamani and Mustafa Raj play the twinning game.

IMAGE: Remember the time Priyamani rocked a short bob? The hairstyle will stay rent-free in our hearts forever.

As will the billowy, eye-catching halter-neck kurta.