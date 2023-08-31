Jawan's Sanjeeta Likes Fun, Games And...

'Pyaari'.

'Cutie'.

'Madhubala'.

'Gorgeous'.

That's what Sanjeeta Bhattacharya's fans call her.

A graduate from the Berklee College of Music, this New Delhi-based artist made her acting debut with the Netflix series Feels Like Ishq in 2021.

She was nominated for a Grammy in 2023 as a member of the Berklee Indian Ensemble for the music album, Shuruaat.

The actor, who will next be seen in Jawan, loves her bargain pick-ups as much as her mother's saris.

IMAGE: An ode to the overcast monsoon skies?

Sanjeeta uses blue and purple to say hello to the rains.

She lets that dainty smile and pretty winged eyes do all the talking.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sanjeeta Bhattacharya/Instagram

IMAGE: Have you seen a prettier shade of yellow?

Sanjeeta, who's celebrating the 'mango and pina colada season', is sure you haven't.

IMAGE: When you match a sizzling hot outfit with a demure expression, the result is...

IMAGE: This gingham bathing suit was responsible for Sanjeeta's flawless fashion moment at Krabi, Thailand.

IMAGE: Everything in this picture looks peachy; that's Sanjeeta in Gili, Lombok.

IMAGE: She chooses blue on the day she lets herself be 'swallowed by green' in Bali.

IMAGE: 'Bougainvillea in bloom is a good reason to be smiling like that, no?' asks Sanjeeta, as she looks strikingly cool in an ice-blue Lucknowi.

IMAGE: Putting her carefree spirit under the spotlight in tangerine and her beloved shade of blue.

The highlight, though, is the 'new favourite mandala print sling bag made with pure vegan leather that matches literally everything I own'.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com