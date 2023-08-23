Meet Jawan's Ritooja Shinde

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan features quite a few women in strong roles.

Among them is Marathi actor Ritooja Shinde.

Ritooja has been an active theatre enthusiast having won several awards and accolades for her first commercial play, Tipping Point.

There's a lot more that we don't know about her, and Mohnish Singh gives us a proper introduction.

Ritooja was born in July 1991 in Pune.

Always inclined towards performing arts, she started learning Kathak at age eight.

After completing her education, she devoted her time to theatre.

Her first commercial play Tipping Point was well-received, and she was honoured with the prestigious Thespo Award.

Ritooja shifted her base to Mumbai to explore acting opportunities in movies, and landed her first Hindi film, Humne Jeena Seekh Liya, in 2007. But it did not help her career.

In 2015, Ritooja starred in the Marathi romantic comedy Online Binline. It was a box office success.

She went on to do Close to You and Maheshcha Badla.

Ritooja loves travelling.

Pictures from her London trip will want to make you pack your bags instantly.

Ritooja has romanced award-winning composer and singer Amit Trivedi on screen.

Yes, the duo featured in a music video titled Jadu Salona, which has clocked over 625,000 views on YouTube so far.

When she is not working, she loves gardening.

From roses to frangipani, her garden is filled with an array of potted plants.

Ritooja rocks the ethnic look, doesn't she?

Ritooja has a younger brother and she seems to adore him!

Watch out for Ritooja in Jawan, releasing September 7.