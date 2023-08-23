News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Meet Jawan's Ritooja Shinde

Meet Jawan's Ritooja Shinde

By MOHNISH SINGH
August 23, 2023 08:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan features quite a few women in strong roles.

Among them is Marathi actor Ritooja Shinde.

Ritooja has been an active theatre enthusiast having won several awards and accolades for her first commercial play, Tipping Point.

There's a lot more that we don't know about her, and Mohnish Singh gives us a proper introduction.

 

Ritooja was born in July 1991 in Pune.

Always inclined towards performing arts, she started learning Kathak at age eight.

After completing her education, she devoted her time to theatre.

Her first commercial play Tipping Point was well-received, and she was honoured with the prestigious Thespo Award.

 

Ritooja shifted her base to Mumbai to explore acting opportunities in movies, and landed her first Hindi film, Humne Jeena Seekh Liya, in 2007. But it did not help her career.

 

In 2015, Ritooja starred in the Marathi romantic comedy Online Binline. It was a box office success.

She went on to do Close to You and Maheshcha Badla.

 

Ritooja loves travelling.

Pictures from her London trip will want to make you pack your bags instantly.

 

Ritooja has romanced award-winning composer and singer Amit Trivedi on screen.

Yes, the duo featured in a music video titled Jadu Salona, which has clocked over 625,000 views on YouTube so far.

 

When she is not working, she loves gardening.

From roses to frangipani, her garden is filled with an array of potted plants.

 

Ritooja rocks the ethnic look, doesn't she?

 

Ritooja has a younger brother and she seems to adore him!

 

Watch out for Ritooja in Jawan, releasing September 7.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ritooja Shinde/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
MOHNISH SINGH
COMMENT
Print this article
Meet The Man Behind SRK's Jawan
Meet The Man Behind SRK's Jawan
Jawan's Classy Priyamani!
Jawan's Classy Priyamani!
When Retro Songs Make A Re-Entry
When Retro Songs Make A Re-Entry
Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak dies at 49
Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak dies at 49
Mac Allister red card revoked after winning appeal
Mac Allister red card revoked after winning appeal
When Venky 'secretly prayed for Rahul'
When Venky 'secretly prayed for Rahul'
India to soon become $5 trillion economy: Modi
India to soon become $5 trillion economy: Modi

More like this

'Nayanthara mam pe lattu huye ya nahi?'

'Nayanthara mam pe lattu huye ya nahi?'

SRK-Anirudh Create Fire With Zinda Banda

SRK-Anirudh Create Fire With Zinda Banda

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances