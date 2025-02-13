Wamiqa, Ananya And The Colours Of Love

If you are thinking about Valentine's Day, how can you not think about vibrant colours like red, pink, peach, burgundy? They remind you of romance.

Whether you're planning a dreamy candlelit dinner at your favourite restaurant or a cosy cuddle-fest at home, here are style inspirations for you.

IMAGE: Want to dazzle your date? You could consider something like this burgundy rosette applique dress. Pair it drop earrings and you’re ready to slay! Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle Dsouza/Instagram

IMAGE: A little snazzy. A little snappy. With a dash of masti. And more than a hint of maroon. Now, that's a wow V-Day look! Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

IMAGE: You can wear a dress with a trail to drop a hint that you're ready to take your relationship to the next level. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

IMAGE: Go bold, go red and watch everyone's eyes pop! Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: A pretty pink mermaid dress paired with a cheeky bag suggests that you are in a playful mood. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika G Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Wrap yourself in a baby pink, pearly bow. Photograph: Kind courtesy Elli AvrRam/Instagram

IMAGE: Now, that's another way to wear pearls and pink. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: Blingy jewels for V-Day? You bet! Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: You could also get flirty with red. Photograph: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram

IMAGE: Cropped tops with statement sleeves are a lovely option. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishita Raj/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram IMAGE: Amp up the ante with a red satin number finished with a standout ear cuff

