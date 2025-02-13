HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Wamiqa, Ananya And The Colours Of Love

By SHRISTI SAHOO
2 Minutes Read
February 13, 2025

x

If you are thinking about Valentine's Day, how can you not think about vibrant colours like red, pink, peach, burgundy? They remind you of romance.

Whether you're planning a dreamy candlelit dinner at your favourite restaurant or a cosy cuddle-fest at home, here are style inspirations for you.

Krystle Dsouza

IMAGE: Want to dazzle your date? You could consider something like this burgundy rosette applique dress. Pair it drop earrings and you’re ready to slay! Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle Dsouza/Instagram

 

Avneet Kaur

IMAGE: A little snazzy. A little snappy. With a dash of masti. And more than a hint of maroon. Now, that's a wow V-Day look! Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

 

Pragya Jaiswal

IMAGE: You can wear a dress with a trail to drop a hint that you're ready to take your relationship to the next level. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

 

Deepika Padukone

IMAGE: Go bold, go red and watch everyone's eyes pop! Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

Kanika G Kapoor

IMAGE: A pretty pink mermaid dress paired with a cheeky bag suggests that you are in a playful mood. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika G Kapoor/Instagram

 

Elli AvrRam

IMAGE: Wrap yourself in a baby pink, pearly bow. Photograph: Kind courtesy Elli AvrRam/Instagram

 

Sayani Gupta

IMAGE: Now, that's another way to wear pearls and pink. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

 

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Blingy jewels for V-Day? You bet! Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

Palak Tiwari

IMAGE: You could also get flirty with red. Photograph: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram

 

Ishita Raj

IMAGE: Cropped tops with statement sleeves are a lovely option. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishita Raj/Instagram

 

Wamiqa Gabbi

IMAGE: Amp up the ante with a red satin number finished with a standout ear cuff. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

SHRISTI SAHOO
