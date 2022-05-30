News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Undeniably BOLD Esha

Undeniably BOLD Esha

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 30, 2022 08:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

All the times Esha Gupta took the plunge in daring dresses with cutouts, high slits and exposed abs.
Click on the images and you know what we mean.

IMAGE: Esha's figure-hugging dress is an effortless choice for a special night out.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The pastel colour and multiple cutouts make this truly one-of-a-kind look.
Esha accessorised the dress with a delicate pearl chain, hoops and kohl-clad eyes.

 

IMAGE: Esha dressed in a show-stealing ensemble with a pleated skirt and fringes on the hemline.

 

IMAGE: Leaving little to the imagination in a white hot dress that shows off her sculpted legs.

 

IMAGE: Why stop at showing just a sliver of skin?
Esha flaunts an ab-baring look in red, complete with nose ring and red lips for a truly seductive feel.

 

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
