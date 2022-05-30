Undeniably BOLD Esha

All the times Esha Gupta took the plunge in daring dresses with cutouts, high slits and exposed abs.

Click on the images and you know what we mean.

IMAGE: Esha's figure-hugging dress is an effortless choice for a special night out.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: The pastel colour and multiple cutouts make this truly one-of-a-kind look.

Esha accessorised the dress with a delicate pearl chain, hoops and kohl-clad eyes.

IMAGE: Esha dressed in a show-stealing ensemble with a pleated skirt and fringes on the hemline.

IMAGE: Leaving little to the imagination in a white hot dress that shows off her sculpted legs.

IMAGE: Why stop at showing just a sliver of skin?

Esha flaunts an ab-baring look in red, complete with nose ring and red lips for a truly seductive feel.