Rediff.com  » Getahead » SIZZLING Raima Sen!

SIZZLING Raima Sen!

By Rediff Get Ahead
Last updated on: May 25, 2022 10:48 IST
Kindly click on the images for a look at Raima Sen's high-glamour style.

IMAGE: Raima's wardrobe is high on chic glamour. 
Seen here all glammed up in a tube dress, accessorised with a delicate necklace. 
All photographs: Raima Sen/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She has a style that shines through, and the actress doesn't hold back when it comes to off-duty fashion.
Raima turns heads in a red lehenga with a brocade zipped-up jacket.

 

IMAGE: Flaunting her effortlessly cool style with such grace.
She clearly knows how to steal the spotlight without going overboard with the make up and accessories.

 

IMAGE: Raima continues her style streak in an embellished bustier, which she accessorised sparingly, allowing the rest of the outfit to talk for itself.

 

IMAGE: Channeling the pool babe look in a bikini.

 

IMAGE: Keeping the glamour quotient constant, Raima put a flirty, modern spin on a disco-inspired ensemble.

 

IMAGE: Always a trendsetter, Raima is not one for a low-key fashion outing.
Her purple silk sari came with a backless blouse.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
