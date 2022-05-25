SIZZLING Raima Sen!

Kindly click on the images for a look at Raima Sen's high-glamour style.
IMAGE: Raima's wardrobe is high on chic glamour.
Seen here all glammed up in a tube dress, accessorised with a delicate necklace.
All photographs: Raima Sen/Instagram
IMAGE: She has a style that shines through, and the actress doesn't hold back when it comes to off-duty fashion.
Raima turns heads in a red lehenga with a brocade zipped-up jacket.
IMAGE: Flaunting her effortlessly cool style with such grace.
She clearly knows how to steal the spotlight without going overboard with the make up and accessories.
IMAGE: Raima continues her style streak in an embellished bustier, which she accessorised sparingly, allowing the rest of the outfit to talk for itself.
IMAGE: Channeling the pool babe look in a bikini.
IMAGE: Keeping the glamour quotient constant, Raima put a flirty, modern spin on a disco-inspired ensemble.
IMAGE: Always a trendsetter, Raima is not one for a low-key fashion outing.
Her purple silk sari came with a backless blouse.
Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com