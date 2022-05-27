Amruta Fadnavis Goes To Cannes

Banker and social worker Amruta Fadnavis made an appearance on the Cannes red carpet in a lovely black gown by Designer Adaa Mallikk.

Please click on the images for a look at Amruta's attire.

IMAGE: The off-the-shoulder gown featured origami patterns, silver straps on the waist and dramatic details on the bodice.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Fadnavis/Instagram

IMAGE: Amruta completed the look with diamond earrings and smokey eyes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Fadnavis/Instagram

IMAGE: Amruta and daughter Divija Devendra Fadnavis at the screening of Forever Young along with Sharon Stone.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images