Ahsaas Channa Gives Sari A Fun Spin

Ahsaas Channa is giving the sari a fun spin.
Click on the images to find out how.
IMAGE: Sporting a yellow sari with a contrasting pink blouse, Ahsaas is proof that the sari can be sizzling hot yet casual and comfy.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Ahsaas Channa/Instagram
IMAGE: Simple and elegant outfit inspiration for summer days.
IMAGE: Ahsaas wears the yellow sari again, but with a different blouse, rounding off the look with a green bindi and metallic earrings.
IMAGE: Demonstrating her commitment to the sari, Ahsaas looked adorable in a blue sari teamed with a grey blouse.
IMAGE: A simple cotton sari never looked so good, what say?
