News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Ahsaas Channa Gives Sari A Fun Spin

Ahsaas Channa Gives Sari A Fun Spin

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 25, 2022 16:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ahsaas Channa is giving the sari a fun spin.
Click on the images to find out how.

IMAGE: Sporting a yellow sari with a contrasting pink blouse, Ahsaas is proof that the sari can be sizzling hot yet casual and comfy.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Ahsaas Channa/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Simple and elegant outfit inspiration for summer days.

 

IMAGE: Ahsaas wears the yellow sari again, but with a different blouse, rounding off the look with a green bindi and metallic earrings.

 

IMAGE: Demonstrating her commitment to the sari, Ahsaas looked adorable in a blue sari teamed with a grey blouse.

 

IMAGE: A simple cotton sari never looked so good, what say?

 

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Hina Gives The Sari A Modern Twist
Hina Gives The Sari A Modern Twist
Jet Set In Style Like Sayani
Jet Set In Style Like Sayani
Soha's Gorgeous Festive Wardrobe
Soha's Gorgeous Festive Wardrobe
Fast-track court to hear Gyanvapi Shivling worship plea
Fast-track court to hear Gyanvapi Shivling worship plea
10 Asanas To Reduce Belly Fat
10 Asanas To Reduce Belly Fat
UK govt gives nod for Chelsea sale
UK govt gives nod for Chelsea sale
3 Pakistani terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter
3 Pakistani terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter

More like this

SIZZLING Raima Sen!

SIZZLING Raima Sen!

Diipa Khosla Celebrates Sari At Cannes

Diipa Khosla Celebrates Sari At Cannes

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances