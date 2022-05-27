Sonal Will Drive Away Your Friday Blues

Why don't you click on the images to gaze at this week's best-dressed celebs?
IMAGE: Sonal Chauhan looked absolutely stunning in this daisy print puff-sleeve dress by Nautanky.
The actress paired her chic look with white pumps and pink lips.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram and Nautanky/Instagram
IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor breathes new life into gym wear with a blue oversized sweatshirt and matching shorts.
The look was rounded off with wayfarers from The Tinted Story and white heels.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram and The Tinted Story/Instagram
IMAGE: Ananya Panday exudes school girl vibes in a high-neck white dress, brown sweater and knee-length boots.
With her subtle make up and slicked back hair, she proved that even a simple monochromatic look can do wonders.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha is all style and glamour in this white blazer, lace bustier and ripped denims.
With a look that strong, she can afford to let it do all the talking.
Photograph: Kind courtesy /Instagram
IMAGE: Doing a modern take on a classic look, Sona Mohapatra accessorised her simple cotton beige sari with a stunning metallic choker.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sona Mohapatra/Instagram
IMAGE: Mandira Bedi continued her love affair with saris and brought her A-game on with a blue bindi and tasteful jewellery.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mandira Bedi/Instagram
IMAGE: Karishma Kapoor's floral printed dress in white and blue is a sure winner.
Perfect for summer, it is breezy and romantic.
Photograph: Kind courtesy /Instagram