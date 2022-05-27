News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Sonal Will Drive Away Your Friday Blues

Sonal Will Drive Away Your Friday Blues

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 27, 2022 08:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Why don't you click on the images to gaze at this week's best-dressed celebs?

IMAGE: Sonal Chauhan looked absolutely stunning in this daisy print puff-sleeve dress by Nautanky.
The actress paired her chic look with white pumps and pink lips.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram and Nautanky/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor breathes new life into gym wear with a blue oversized sweatshirt and matching shorts.
The look was rounded off with wayfarers from The Tinted Story and white heels.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram and The Tinted Story/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ananya Panday exudes school girl vibes in a high-neck white dress, brown sweater and knee-length boots.
With her subtle make up and slicked back hair, she proved that even a simple monochromatic look can do wonders.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha is all style and glamour in this white blazer, lace bustier and ripped denims.
With a look that strong, she can afford to let it do all the talking.
Photograph: Kind courtesy /Instagram

 

IMAGE: Doing a modern take on a classic look, Sona Mohapatra accessorised her simple cotton beige sari with a stunning metallic choker.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sona Mohapatra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mandira Bedi continued her love affair with saris and brought her A-game on with a blue bindi and tasteful jewellery.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mandira Bedi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Karishma Kapoor's floral printed dress in white and blue is a sure winner.
Perfect for summer, it is breezy and romantic.
Photograph: Kind courtesy /Instagram

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
SIZZLING Raima Sen!
SIZZLING Raima Sen!
Jet Set In Style Like Sayani
Jet Set In Style Like Sayani
Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme
Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme
PIX: Zheng knocks out Halep; Tsitsipas survives
PIX: Zheng knocks out Halep; Tsitsipas survives
Canada cancels football friendly against Iran
Canada cancels football friendly against Iran
Uttam's Take: Sibal Finally Exits
Uttam's Take: Sibal Finally Exits
'In the Congress, every leader is a shehanshah'
'In the Congress, every leader is a shehanshah'

More like this

Messy Hairstyles Are In Fashion

Messy Hairstyles Are In Fashion

Ahsaas Channa Gives Sari A Fun Spin

Ahsaas Channa Gives Sari A Fun Spin

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances