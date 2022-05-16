News
Mmm! Mesmerising Manushi

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 16, 2022 13:08 IST
Manushi Chhillar has such an effortless sense of style.

From the casual to the formal, from traditional to Western wear, she carries her outfits beautifully.

The former Miss World, who turned 25 on May 14, is making her Bollywood debut playing Princess Samyukta to Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj.

While Akshay has been trolled for his performance in the trailer, there's no denying Manushi looks lovely.

Do click on the swoonworthy images for a look at Manushi's dreamy wardrobe.

IMAGE: Manushi embraces a minimalistic style and takes khaki to a whole new level.
The black top, sneakers, cap and beige bag highlight her pants beautifully.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Manushi's one-piece is both sweet and sexy.

 

IMAGE: She sets the bar high in this black gown. The side-parted hair and dramatic make up add to the moment.

 

IMAGE: Her Insta fam loved this traditional look; it was liked over 1 lakh times. 

 

IMAGE: A white dress so comfy, you'll want to spend all day in it.

 

IMAGE: It's simple. It's all-white. It's hot.
Manushi spreads summer cheer in this off-the-shoulder top and matching skirt.

 

IMAGE: This blush pink satin dress shows off Manushi's slender waist and lovely pins.

 

IMAGE: Pink seems to be a favourite.
Manushi matches this lovely sari with a lavender choli and pearl accessories.

 

IMAGE: Showing off her pool style in casual-cute black top and pants.

 

IMAGE: When you have a bod as fab as that, dress your curves in a HAWT red monokini.

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
