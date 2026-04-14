HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » These Celebs Are Perfect Bikini Models

These Celebs Are Perfect Bikini Models

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

Last updated on: April 14, 2026 14:27 IST

x

There’s something about a great bikini model that goes beyond just the outfit. It’s the confidence, the ease and that effortless ability to own the moment.

And when it comes to serving beachwear looks, these celebrities check every box. From sun-kissed glam to high-fashion swim moments, they know exactly how to make a bikini look iconic.

Let’s take a look at divas who know exactly how to slay a bikini look.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani Bikini

IMAGE: Disha Patani has mastered bikini dressing. Whether it’s bold cut or minimal styles, she brings confidence and that signature pataka vibe every single time. Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

 

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy Bikini

IMAGE: Mouni Roy blends elegance and allure with so much ease. Her bikini looks often feel styled yet relaxed, making them perfect for both beach days and luxe getaways. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday Bikini

IMAGE: Ananya Panday brings a playful, fresh vibe to bikini fashion. It’s easy, fun and perfectly in sync with her girl-next-door charm. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor Bikini

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor adds a hint of drama to her beachwear. Her bold silhouette and glossy skin makes every two-piece look feel straight out of a magazine photoshoot. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Chetna Pande

Chetna Pande Bikini

IMAGE: Chetna Pande has that natural beach-girl energy. Her relaxed and carefree attitude makes her the perfect bikini model. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chetna Pande/Instagram

 

Jiyaa Shankar

Jiyaa Shankar Bikini

IMAGE: While Jiyaa Shankar has a very bubbly vibe, she also has an edge to her that simply cannot be ignored. Her swimwear looks are hot and cute at the same time. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jiyaa Shankar/Instagram

 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Bikini

IMAGE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu went all out and showed us why she's a bikini model in hiding. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH / Rediff.com

RELATED STORIES

Khushi, Radhika, Bhumi Are Obsessed With...
Khushi, Radhika, Bhumi Are Obsessed With...
Badshah's Wife Isha And Kusha Have THIS In Common
Badshah's Wife Isha And Kusha Have THIS In Common
Wanna Wear Desi? A Designer's Style Tips
Wanna Wear Desi? A Designer's Style Tips
Ready To Go Bold And Backless?
Ready To Go Bold And Backless?
Which Birthday Outfit Matches Your Vibe?
Which Birthday Outfit Matches Your Vibe?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 2

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

webstory image 3

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

VIDEOS

Farmers in Amritsar celebrate Baisakhi by harvesting the wheat crop0:42

Farmers in Amritsar celebrate Baisakhi by harvesting the...

Actor Milind Soman and wife Ankita attend Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple2:42

Actor Milind Soman and wife Ankita attend Bhasma Aarti at...

PM Modi, Om Birla and Kiren Rijiju share candid talks at Prerna Sthal4:42

PM Modi, Om Birla and Kiren Rijiju share candid talks at...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO