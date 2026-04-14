These Celebs Are Perfect Bikini Models

There’s something about a great bikini model that goes beyond just the outfit. It’s the confidence, the ease and that effortless ability to own the moment.

And when it comes to serving beachwear looks, these celebrities check every box. From sun-kissed glam to high-fashion swim moments, they know exactly how to make a bikini look iconic.

Let’s take a look at divas who know exactly how to slay a bikini look.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani has mastered bikini dressing. Whether it’s bold cut or minimal styles, she brings confidence and that signature pataka vibe every single time. Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram IMAGE:has mastered bikini dressing. Whether it’s bold cut or minimal styles, she brings confidence and that signature pataka vibe every single time.

Mouni Roy

IMAGE: Mouni Roy blends elegance and allure with so much ease. Her bikini looks often feel styled yet relaxed, making them perfect for both beach days and luxe getaways. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya Panday brings a playful, fresh vibe to bikini fashion. It’s easy, fun and perfectly in sync with her girl-next-door charm. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor adds a hint of drama to her beachwear. Her bold silhouette and glossy skin makes every two-piece look feel straight out of a magazine photoshoot. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Chetna Pande

Chetna Pande has that natural beach-girl energy. Her relaxed and carefree attitude makes her the perfect bikini model. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chetna Pande/Instagram IMAGE:has that natural beach-girl energy. Her relaxed and carefree attitude makes her the perfect bikini model.

Jiyaa Shankar

IMAGE: While Jiyaa Shankar has a very bubbly vibe, she also has an edge to her that simply cannot be ignored. Her swimwear looks are hot and cute at the same time. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jiyaa Shankar/Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu