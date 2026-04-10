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Why Triptii Dimri Is The Perfect Victoria Secret Model

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

Last updated on: April 10, 2026 14:32 IST

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When Triptii Dimri was announced as the new face of Victoria’s Secret India, it just made sense.

She brings that rare mix of confidence and undeniable allure, making every look feel effortless yet striking.

Whether it's beachwear, lingerie-inspired fits or sharp tailoring, she carries it all with ease, proving she’s more than ready to step into the global spotlight. 

Triptii Dimri Victoria's Secret

IMAGE: Triptii keeps it easy and fresh in a white bikini top paired with a sky blue skirt, messy hair adding to that undone, sun-kissed vibe. All photographs: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

 

Triptii Dimri Victoria's Secret

IMAGE: A black bikini top with a beige wrap skirt, styled with a cap and sunnies, is all about relaxed holiday energy with just the right edge.

 

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: Triptii layers a crochet top over a white bikini, turning a simple beach look into something textured, playful and effortlessly stylish.

 

Triptii Dimri Victoria's Secret

IMAGE: On a yacht, she goes all out in a glam bikini with tassels, topped with a sheer cover-up dress that flows beautifully with the vibe.

 

Triptii Dimri Victoria's Secret

IMAGE: At the Victoria’s Secret show in Brooklyn, Triptii stuns in a black corset dress with a lacy skirt, styled with a signature choker and hoops.

 

Triptii Dimri Victoria's Secret

IMAGE: A cropped blazer and trouser set is given a bold twist by layering a denim bralette underneath, striking a perfect balance between structure and skin.

 

Triptii Dimri Victoria's Secret

IMAGE: Triptii turns heads in an oversized blazer worn on its own with white stockings, proving sometimes less is really more.

Watch the Victoria Secret India announcement video here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

 

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