Wanna Wear Desi? Fashion Tips From An Ace Designer

Known for blending craft with contemporary design, Shruti Sancheti has consistently pushed the conversation around Indian textiles forward.

With her latest showcase at the recent Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, she has focused on making khadi feel younger, more global and relevant to Gen Z.

In a conversation with Rediff's Rishika Shah, she talks about breaking stereotypes around khadi and why less is more when it comes to styling Indian wear.

IMAGE: Shruti Sancheti at Lakme Fashion Week. All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

You re-introducing khadi to Gen Z...

If we had to call something a national fabric, it would be khadi.

But what was relevant 100 years ago cannot be relevant now.

India is such a young country, and even globally; we need to educate people about the properties of khadi.

That's what we wanted a collection that was young, contemporary, global.

Khadi is often seen as traditional... How did you make it feel modern and relevant?

Khadi is actually not traditional... it's just a fabric; it depends on how you interpret it.

People still associate it with what it looked like decades ago but that needs to change.

Khadi has unique properties and you can really have fun with it.

We've explored blends with silk, wool and cotton, used art forms like Warli and Gond and reinterpreted them in a contemporary way.

The idea was to make it youthful, with global colours and a modern perspective.

IMAGE: Shruti's designs prove that khadi is not just a traditional-wear fabric.

Do you think khadi is finally making a comeback?

Khadi never really went away. It's just that people started associating it with being boring or only for older people.

That's the myth I wanted to break.

What's one easy way to style khadi so it looks chic, not too traditional?

Khadi is such a beautiful fabric; you don't need to add much.

Even a simple khadi shirt or a pair of khadi trousers can elevate your look.

You don't need a full runway outfit... just start with one piece.

IMAGE: Another example of how khadi can be worn in modern fashion.

One trend you're loving right now and one you'd skip?

What I'm loving is how 'Brand India' is becoming so big globally; everyone is looking towards us.

One trend I would skip is synthetic fabrics like polyester. It's just not cool anymore.

If a celebrity had to wear your collection, who would you pick?

When I started my career, my dream was for Vidya Balan to wear my clothes; she did within a year and has worn them repeatedly since. So I feel like that dream is already fulfilled.

IMAGE: Rapper Rajakumari turned showstopper for Shruti Sancheti at LFW.

What's one styling mistake people make with Indian wear that you wish would stop?

People need to learn to edit. You cannot have everything on at once.

One summer fashion tip you swear by?

Always choose breathable, natural fabrics. We live in a very humid climate so there's no point being uncomfortable.

That's where khadi comes in... It keeps you cool in summer and warm in winter. It's truly perennial so it's worth investing in.